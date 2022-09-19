CAI Software, LLC Announces Website Launch

Redesigned website offers insight into end-to-end, production-oriented software

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, R.I., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI Software, LLC, ("CAI" or "CAI Software") a leader in the delivery of mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES) and warehouse management software (WMS) and services, today announced its redesigned website. CAI is majority-owned by Symphony Technology Group ("STG"), a private equity partner to market-leading companies in software, data, and analytics.

The new design includes a refreshed logo and new tagline, "Your Success. Our Software.", which illustrates CAI's commitment to helping its clients manage processes from the front office to the back office, through production and onto the shipping dock, achieving greater profitability and efficiency at each step.

The website offers an easy navigation path to essential information about CAI's platform of software for a variety of industries. It features an improved navigation structure and enhanced content focusing on solutions to help manufacturers, processors, and distributors operate more efficiently and effectively.

"We're excited to launch our redesigned website, with its improved functionality and the refreshed information it provides to our customers to better understand CAI's solution platform," said Brian Rigney, CEO. "The site allows visitors to have an informative experience as we continue to add innovative solutions for companies in multiple industries. It shares our renewed focus on providing industry-leading software for our clients' success."

CAI's website will continue to be updated regularly with company news, product information, and upcoming industry events. The site is currently live and is located at the same address: www.caisoft.com.

About CAI Software, LLC. CAI Software, LLC is a leading provider of mission-critical, production-oriented ERP, MES, WMS, e-Commerce EDI, and process automation software and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including food & beverage and manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com.



