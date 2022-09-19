Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,899 in the last 365 days.

CAI Software, LLC Announces Website Launch

Redesigned website offers insight into end-to-end, production-oriented software

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, R.I., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI Software, LLC, ("CAI" or "CAI Software") a leader in the delivery of mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES) and warehouse management software (WMS) and services, today announced its redesigned website. CAI is majority-owned by Symphony Technology Group ("STG"), a private equity partner to market-leading companies in software, data, and analytics.

The new design includes a refreshed logo and new tagline, "Your Success. Our Software.", which illustrates CAI's commitment to helping its clients manage processes from the front office to the back office, through production and onto the shipping dock, achieving greater profitability and efficiency at each step.

The website offers an easy navigation path to essential information about CAI's platform of software for a variety of industries. It features an improved navigation structure and enhanced content focusing on solutions to help manufacturers, processors, and distributors operate more efficiently and effectively. 

"We're excited to launch our redesigned website, with its improved functionality and the refreshed information it provides to our customers to better understand CAI's solution platform," said Brian Rigney, CEO. "The site allows visitors to have an informative experience as we continue to add innovative solutions for companies in multiple industries. It shares our renewed focus on providing industry-leading software for our clients' success."

CAI's website will continue to be updated regularly with company news, product information, and upcoming industry events. The site is currently live and is located at the same address: www.caisoft.com

About CAI Software, LLC. CAI Software, LLC is a leading provider of mission-critical, production-oriented ERP, MES, WMS, e-Commerce EDI, and process automation software and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including food & beverage and manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com.
 

Contact Information:
Wendy Stanley
Sr. Marketing Director
wstanley@caisoft.com
(616) 541-6009

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for CAI Software

Featured Image for CAI Software

You just read:

CAI Software, LLC Announces Website Launch

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.