Oxford Industries, Owner of Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer, Announces Acquisition of Johnny Was

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Johnny Was, a California-based affordable luxury, modern bohemian lifestyle apparel brand, for $270 million.

Tom Chubb, Chairman and CEO of Oxford, commented, “Since 1987, Johnny Was has been inspired by a free-spirited signature aesthetic that embraces a quintessential California lifestyle. With its beautifully crafted clothing and one-of-a-kind accessories, Johnny Was continues to transcend fashion trends. Rob Trauber and the team at Johnny Was have done a spectacular job of leveraging its brand point of view and exceptional, differentiated product to build Johnny Was into a powerful, omnichannel brand with an incredibly loyal customer following. The addition of the Johnny Was brand to the Oxford portfolio further diversifies our business across fashion points of view, price points, seasons and geographies. We are excited to partner with the brand’s strong management team to drive the business forward and welcome them to the Oxford family.”

Rob Trauber, CEO of Johnny Was, added, “We are delighted to be joining Oxford and their amazing portfolio of lifestyle brands. We believe Oxford is the perfect home for Johnny Was as our missions are aligned and they have a proven track record of successfully partnering with brand leadership to optimize investment, performance, and long term brand management to fuel growth. I am incredibly grateful to the dedicated team of people at Johnny Was for helping the brand achieve incredible milestones and look forward to our continued success together as we work with Oxford going forward. I would also like to express my appreciation to the founders of Johnny Was and to Endeavour Capital for their strong partnership over the last seven years.”

The Company is also increasing its guidance for the third quarter and full year of fiscal 2022. Third quarter sales are now expected to be $295 million to $310 million, with adjusted EPS of $1.10 to $1.30. Approximately 2/3 of the EPS guidance increase is driven by the anticipated results of Johnny Was, with a slightly higher proportion of the sales increase driven by the Johnny Was acquisition. The remainder of the guidance increase is due to strong quarter-to-date performance in our full-price direct-to-consumer channels and last week’s successful Lilly Pulitzer e-commerce flash sale. For the full year, the Company expects sales of $1.375 billion to $1.405 billion, with adjusted EPS of $10.25 and $10.60. These amounts exclude the impact of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments required under GAAP as well as transaction expenses, and one-time discrete integration costs. The impact of these items may be significant, particularly in fiscal 2022.

The transaction was financed primarily by cash on hand, with the remaining approximately $100 million funded with borrowings under Oxford’s revolving credit facility. The Company expects to repay all borrowings within one year of the transaction. Under the purchase agreement, the purchase price is subject to adjustment based on net working capital at closing.

King & Spalding, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and Smith, Gambrell & Russell served as legal advisors to Oxford. Financo | Raymond James served as financial advisor and Buchalter served as legal advisor to Johnny Was on the transaction.

About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Johnny Was®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company® and Duck Head® lifestyle brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

About Johnny Was

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Johnny Was has been inspired by a free-spirited signature aesthetic that embraces a quintessential California lifestyle. Johnny Was offers a broad line of women’s apparel, accessories and home goods. Its products are available via ecommerce at www.johnnywas.com, in its 61 stores across 24 states and in a broad array of wholesale accounts.

Basis of Presentation

All per share information is presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports its consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that a presentation and discussion of certain financial measures on an adjusted basis, which exclude certain non-operating or discrete gains, charges or other items, may provide a more meaningful basis on which investors may compare the Company’s ongoing results of operations between periods. These measures in this release include adjusted earnings per share.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operational, and planning decisions to evaluate the Company’s ongoing performance. Management also uses these adjusted financial measures to discuss its business with investment and other financial institutions, its board of directors and others.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP guidance measures in this release to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments required under GAAP as well as transaction expenses and one-time discrete integration costs, none of which are known at this time. The impact of each of these items may be significant.

