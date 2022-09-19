Wabash Appoints Trent Broberg to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC) and its Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Trent Broberg to the company’s Board of Directors as well as the Finance and Nominating, Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committees.



Mr. Broberg has extensive experience with major carriers, as well as with the digital and technology nuances of transportation management. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of ACERTUS, an automotive logistics as a service platform; and a member of the Board of Directors of DiCentral LLC, a global EDI software service provider helping organizations optimize their supply chain.

Prior to joining ACERTUS, Mr. Broberg served as Chief Operating Officer at Truckstop.com, where he led over five M&A transactions, strategy, and product development. In the two years leading up to his tenure at Truckstop.com, Mr. Broberg served as General Manager for Real Time Freight LLC, which was later acquired by Truckstop.com in 2016.

Mr. Broberg also holds a wealth of marketing, sales and operations knowledge as a result of his early career experience serving as Director of Marketing at DB Schenker and Swift Transportation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Trent to the Board of Directors of Wabash,” said Larry J. Magee, Wabash Chairman of the Board. “He’s a valuable addition to the Board and an excellent choice to represent our shareholders. We look forward to his contributions.”

The appointment of Mr. Broberg brings Wabash’s Board of Directors to eight members. With the exception of Wabash’s President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy, the directors qualify as independent directors under the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. and the company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines.

