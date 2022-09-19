Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,913 in the last 365 days.

Theratechnologies to Present at the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on the “Novel Targets in Oncology: Risk vs. Reward” panel, at the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference to be held at the New York Palace Hotel, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET, in New York City. The presentation is available only to attendees of the conference: https://www.cantor.com/cantor-oncology-hemonc-conference/

Along with Mr. Levesque, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Philippe Dubuc and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Christian Marsolais will participate in a variety of meetings during the day of the conference.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Investor Contact:
Elif McDonald
Senior Director, Investor Relations
ir@theratech.com
1-438-315-8563   

Media Contact:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@theratech.com
1-514-336-7800


Primary Logo

You just read:

Theratechnologies to Present at the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.