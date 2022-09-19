Theratechnologies to Present at the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on the “Novel Targets in Oncology: Risk vs. Reward” panel, at the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference to be held at the New York Palace Hotel, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET, in New York City. The presentation is available only to attendees of the conference: https://www.cantor.com/cantor-oncology-hemonc-conference/



Along with Mr. Levesque, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Philippe Dubuc and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Christian Marsolais will participate in a variety of meetings during the day of the conference.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

