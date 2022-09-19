Allison Frye Joins Such n Such Media As Operations & Marketing Manager
I knew the first time I spoke with Allison that she had the heart I was seeking. I hire managers based on their hearts first. She has not disappointed.”BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allison Frye joins Such n Such Media as the Operations & Marketing Manager. Such n Such Media is a fast-growing media agency. As an early-stage company the founder; Ryan Lucia decided he needed an integrator to carry out his vision. “I knew the first time I spoke with Allison that she had the heart I was seeking. I hire managers based on their hearts first. She has not disappointed.” said Ryan.
— Ryan Lucia
Allison had one request of Ryan if she was to join Such n Such Media. Allison has experienced losses as a result of suicide. She’s passionate about bringing awareness. She wanted to launch a medical department to focus on bringing awareness to clients in the mental health field. Ryan agreed. Allison and Ryan are working on launching the focus in the new vertical.
“Allison has already made a huge difference in our operations and the pace at which we work and complete tasks. I believe the team is already bought into following her.” Said Ryan. Allison has over 20 years of experience in marketing and 10 in digital marketing. She ran the Organic Search department at High-Level Marketing.
