NON-PROFIT SHOES THAT FIT PARTNERS WITH GEICO ONCE AGAIN TO PROVIDE OVER 8,000 PAIRS OF NEW SHOES TO KIDS NATIONWIDE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-profit Shoes That Fit is proud to announce a second-year national partnership with GEICO that will provide over 8,000 pairs of brand-new athletic shoes to students in need. The initiative will span 16 states plus Washington DC, whereby a total of 8,000 students will receive brand new athletic shoes from the partnership. Over 20 schools and organizations in the following states have begun to receive direct shipments of shoes to distribute to their students: Florida, Maryland, Hawaii, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Virginia, Arizona, New York, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Indiana, and Washington.
In addition, a special event was held in July, in Washington, DC, in conjunction with GEICO and the National Urban League to distribute over an additional 1,500 pairs of shoes through their annual Community Day.
Two more events will take place at schools in Philadelphia, PA and Oceanside, CA in October during which Shoes That Fit will be on hand to help with the distribution.
“We know how much GEICO associates care about their local communities, so we partnered with Shoes That Fit to do what we can to address one of the most visible signs of poverty by giving kids in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive” said Carl Tims, GEICO's Vice President of Community Engagement and Chief Diversity Officer.
"Shoes are intrinsically important to kids. Too many low-income families are forced to choose rent and food over shoes, leaving children wearing shoes that hurt, embarrass them, cause them to miss out on physical activities and sometimes miss school altogether. New shoes make a basic and lasting impact! We are so grateful to GEICO for meeting a basic need and making a lasting impact on the lives of kids across the country by providing 8,000 pairs of shoes!" - CEO and Executive Director, Shoes That Fit, Amy Fass
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to approximately 150,000 children in more than 1,500 schools across all 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website: http://www.shoesthatfit.org.
ABOUT GEICO:
GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 30 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO employs more than 41,000 associates countrywide. GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.
Lisa Kaufman
Lisa Kaufman
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-859-8870
press@hgprinc.com