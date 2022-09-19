Leader in Nursing Release First Book on Nurse Entrepreneurship

Nurse Entrepreneurs Release New Book with Goal to Empower & Impact Healthcare Professionals Throughout the Country

SUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brenda Parker-Parks, DNP, APRN, MPH, joins her mentor Veronica Southerland, FNP-BC, along with 17 of her Mentor Me nurses to announce their newest project, A Nurse's Journey To Entrepreneurship . Parks is the owner of The Power of B12 in Sunset, Florida, and the lead consultant at Dr. Brenda Consulting and Training.In January of 2022, these 18 nurses joined Southerland, also known as Vee The NP, for a six-month intensive business builder program. These nurses learned high-level business practices and day-to-day growth tactics throughout this program. They are now healthcare business owners in states across the country."Creating a business-focused mentorship program for nurses is easy for me, almost a no-brainer," Southerland said. "I'm a serial entrepreneur with quite a few successful businesses in my portfolio. That doesn't mean much to me when I'm not teaching my fellow nurse colleagues about options in addition to their bedside role. I've learned A LOT of lessons in my decades of being in business. My calling is to pour out all I've learned.""Joining Vee's mentorship group allowed me to realize my full potential as a nurse entrepreneur," Parks said. "I've been a professor for nurses as well as a business owner for years. Yet, I didn't realize my ingenuity until I joined her group. I'm thrilled to share my story with the world in this new book!"A Nurse's Journey To Entrepreneurship launch serves as a pinnacle for these nursing professionals. Each of them wrote their own story and allowed it to be woven into the fabric of the story of nurse entrepreneurship.BOOK LAUNCH WEEKENDThese nurses will convene in Atlanta on September 23-25, 2022. September 23, they will present to the Health Occupations Students of America program at South Atlanta High School. The Community service projects are scheduled l be hosted on Saturday.The Book Launch Business Bestie Lunch will take place Sunday, September 25, on Atlanta's Vee The NP Day from 1-4 pm. at Le Meridien Perimeter Atlanta, 111 Perimeter Center W, Atlanta, GA 30346 and tickets are available by clicking here . A former reality star turned entrepreneur and now current Mentor Me student, Crystana "Duchess" Lattimore, will join Southerland on the couch for a girlfriend chat about being a woman in business.There are only 50 tickets available, so attendees will have the opportunity to get their pressing business questions answered.NURSES WHOSE STORIES ARE INCLUDED:• Adriane M. Brown, MHA, BSN, RN – Washington• Adrienne Cox, RN, BSN – Florida• Alisha Cruz, ADN, RN – Delaware• Brenda Parks DNP, APRN, MPH – Florida• Christella Medozile MSN, LNC, APRN, FNP-BC – New York• Cynthia Ambroise, RN, MSN, AGPCNP-BC – North Carolina• Delana Newcoste Charles, RN, MLD-C – Louisiana• Khadijah Fife Latham, BSN, RN – New York• Kierra Ward, BSN, RN – Georgia• LaTesha Dennard, RN, BSN, FNP(s) – Georgia• Mirabelle Beck, MSN, FNP, NP-C – New York• Novia Markes, MSN, APRN, FNP-C – Florida• Paige Munk, ADN, RN – Missouri• Qiana Brost, MSN, RN – Maryland• Rakiema Sellars-Pompey, RN, BSN, CEN - California• Sabrina Willis, MBA-HCA, BSN, RN CCPS, CPHQ – North Carolina• Shaynae Smith, RN – Texas• Sherry Williams, B.Ed, RN – Texas• Veronica Southerland, RN, MSN, FNP-BC, DNP(s) – North CarolinaThis book can be ordered now on Amazon.