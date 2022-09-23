SPI Software Launches Sales & Marketing Module into SPI Connect™
Vacation Sales Connect© Generates new leads, increases existing customer conversions
This new technology allows our clients to connect with their owners in a meaningful way. It is the most effective way to communicate today.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPI Software, the leading provider of software systems and resort management solutions for timeshare resort developers and operators, in partnership with ConnectionsGRP, has recently unveiled its latest module in the Connections collection of communications solutions, into SPI Connect™, SPI’s cloud-native, hyperscale digital communications and messaging platform. The company has launched its Sales & Marketing Module, Vacation Sales Connect© (VS Connect©), which generates sales leads from new channels, while increasing existing customer conversions.
— Gordon McClendon, CEO SPI Software
ConnectionsGRP helps properties digitize and personalize the internal and external guest communication journey by designing, developing, and deploying transformative communication technology solutions. Its platform allows full integration with all mobile messaging channels such as text, WhatsApp, and chat, alongside any business’ established voice channel.
"We are excited to be able to provide this totally new software to our resort clients," said Gordon McClendon, CEO of SPI Software. "This new technology allows our clients to connect with their owners in a meaningful way. It is the most effective way to communicate today.”
Anthony Link, CEO of ConnectionsGRP, says that prior to VS Connect, “The primary method of tele-sales was predictive dialing and progressive dialing under a consumer consent banner. This method was expensive, cumbersome, and due to the new Telephony phone technology, increasingly being flagged as spam. Contact rates decreased monthly and telephone numbers were flagged more often.”
ConnectionsGRP internal research showed that in one particular case email open rates were less than 16%, contact rates for Outbound calls were on 12% and the inbound rate, driven from marketing, was less than 3%. Due to rapid consumer adoption and engagement dependency on email to drive marketing was reduced by 60%. As reported by Connections GRP, the client allocated more resources to handle text-based conversations; with VS Connect, the initial overall contact rate increased to 28% vs. 12 % prior to the adoption of the new module. Since the integration, 85% of all sales have had text messaging involved.
To learn more about incorporating SPI Connect™ as a sales tool or about other software solutions created exclusively for the hospitality and vacation ownership industry, please visit www.spisoftware.com or contact Lou Wolfson at 305-519-4297 or via email at lou.wolfson@spiinc.com.
About SPI Software
SPI Software is the leading software developer of management-oriented systems to the worldwide market of vacation ownership resort developers. Their corporate philosophy of continuous development and innovation has led them to create the most advanced vacation ownership-focused technology in the world. Developed as state-of-the-art business application software, SPI's technology is available to the industry as an enterprise system or through individual modules which may be deployed via cloud or on-premises.
About ConnectionsGRP
ConnectionsGRP’s omnichannel CPaaS communication platform provides connectors to fully integrate all mobile messaging channels (text, WhatsApp, and chat) alongside any businesses established voice channel. We connect businesses to their customers in a more meaningful and simplified way, utilizing mobile messaging as a core communication channel. For more information, visit www.connectionsgrp.com or text 866-767-CGRP.
Media Contact for SPI: Marge@lennoncommunications.com 239-841-0553
Media Contact: (ConnectionsGRP): Georgi@GBGandAssociates.com 760-803-4522
Marge Lennon
Lennon Communications
+1 239-841-0553
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn