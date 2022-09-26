Submit Release
Data Vault Alliance Announces Call for Sponsors at the 9th Annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium

The Data Vault Alliance announces its call for sponsors for the 2023 World Wide Data Vault Consortium, to be held in-person in Stowe, Vermont, USA

As part of our commitment to Data Vaults Done Right, Everywhere, Every Time, we are proud to hand select sponsors whose tools and services are focused on providing the best Data Vault support possible”
— Cindi Meyersohn, DVA

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of navigating conferences in virtual or hybrid environments, DVA recently announced that the 9th annual WWDVC will be held in person, beginning on April 30, 2023, at the Stoweflake Resort in Stowe, Vermont, USA. According to the WWDVC website, the annual conference focuses on all things Data Vault, bringing together “customers, vendors, and Data Vault Practitioners of all skill levels and professional backgrounds.”

Along with the call for sponsors, Data Vault Alliance announced the themes for the WWDVC 2023, which are:
• Semantic Layers – A Critical Component of the DV2 Solution
• Innovations on Data Vault 2.0 (Business Track, new this year)
• Business Analytics and Getting Data OUT of Your Data Vault Solution

Cindi Meyersohn of DVA said, “As part of our commitment to Data Vaults Done Right, Everywhere, Every Time™, we are proud to hand select sponsors whose tools and services are focused on providing the best Data Vault support possible. Our chosen sponsors are dedicated to enriching and enabling Data Vault processes, methodology, architecture, and design. Most importantly, they believe in Data Vault.”

In line with feedback received from conference sponsors in the past, the sponsorship opportunities for the 2023 WWDVC have been updated to provide greater value, and give organizations a choice in the amount of time and monetary commitment required of them. Here are some of the sponsor benefit highlights:
* Exhibition Booth Space
* Passes for your staff to attend program (number of tickets dependent on sponsorship level)
* Host a customer case study (Gold level and up)
* Host a live podcast with DV inventor Dan Linstedt (Platinum level and up)
* Full list of benefits here: https://wwdvc.com/sponsors/sponsor-benefits/

Any organization interested in becoming a sponsor should visit the WWDVC sponsor benefits page to learn more about this year’s levels of sponsorship, including the new, highly limited, Platinum Plus level. http://wwdvc.com/about/sponsor-benefits/

Additionally, any organization applying to become a sponsor of the WWDVC MUST fill out the sponsor submission form, which is now live: http://wwdvc.com/about/sponsor-submission/

The Data Vault Alliance is the governing body for Data Vault standards, methodology, and implementation best practices. They exist ultimately to deliver Data Vaults Done Right, Everywhere, Every Time™. To learn more, visit the Data Vault Alliance website.

