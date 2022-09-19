FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MONDAY, SEPT. 19, 2022 CONTACT: Heather Overton, assistant director

N.C. Mountain State Fair Press Office

919-455-7036, heather.overton@ncagr.gov N.C. Mountain State Fair wraps up successful run

FLETCHER – The N.C. Mountain State Fair wrapped up a successful run with a total attendance of 159,575, a strong showing assisted by near perfect weather. The fair also saw a record number of youth participating in livestock competitions this year. “We measure success in many different ways and by every measure it was a great fair,” said fair general manager Sean McKeon. “We saw a lot of smiles and happy faces, we saw a record number of youth participating in livestock shows, we helped give back to our community through Ingles Day and the fair helped families create many special memories. Attendance was 33,577 above 2021 numbers – a 26.6 % increase that mirrors attendance trends at other state fairs. The Wisconsin State Fair recorded a 19 % increase over 2021 and the Minnesota State Fair saw a 41.5 % increase from 2021. “This year’s numbers tell me that people were eager to get out and spend time with their families doing something fun,” McKeon said. “We are grateful for their support.” The Mountain State Fair’s junior livestock competitions kept the show rings busy with poultry, swine, cattle, goat, sheep, dairy and llama shows. “Agriculture is at the heart of the Mountain State Fair and the number of youth who participated in shows really speaks volumes about the strength of vocational agriculture classes and 4-H and FFA programs in Western North Carolina,” said Kaleb Rathbone, assistant commissioner over Western NC programs. “It’s exciting to see the next generation learning how to raise and care for livestock. Hopefully, it sparks an interest in a career in farming.” The Mountain State Fair’s partnership with Ingles and the MANNA Food Bank was another successful highlight of the 2022 fair. A total of 17,651 pounds of canned goods purchased at Ingles and donated by fairgoers in exchange for 3,316 admissions donated by the N.C. Mountain State Fair.

Go ahead and mark your calendars, the 2023 N.C. Mountain State Fair will run Sept. 8-17. -aea,1