Customers Praise Mountain Peaks Family Practice for Same-Day Appointments

Getting in to a medical professional doesn't have to be difficult when a medical practice is built to support same-day demand

We’re known for family care along with the surgical services, acute care, and chronic care you may need. Our staff takes pride in knowing you and what you need now and in the future.” — Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and practitioner

OREM, UT, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Peaks is highly regarded for offering same-day appointments to patients in Utah County. This is why so many patients return to Mountain Peaks for regular and emergency care.

“We’re known for family care—from children to adults—along with the surgical services, acute care, and chronic care you may need,” said Dr. Robert Durrans, practice owner and head physician. “Our staff takes pride in knowing you and what you need now and in the future.”

In this glowing review from a recent patient, Tifani B., she said, “Dr. Durans and his staff are amazing, friendly and just the best. I have been going to this office for over 7 years and have never had a single complaint. They are amazing!”

Patients return to Mountain Peaks year after year, due to their positive experiences. Adaia M. said, “I lost track of the years I have been patient but I mean patient of Mountain Peaks I was leaving at Provo when I started visiting this place now I leave at N Ogden and I travel all the way to Mountain Peaks because they take care of me as a Person Human and respect and honesty a lot of what we’re missing this day many places treated me as a insurance number and money shame for them but Mountain Peaks deserve my respect and gratitude thank you to all that work there God blessed you all (sic).”

Sarah O. said, “Everyone who works there treats you like you’re family. They are cheerful and always kind. I’ve never had to wait more than 10-15 minutes. I see Lisa Hall the nurse practitioner. She has helped me more than any other doctor I’ve ever been to. I have many uncommon health challenges, yet she has been knowledgeable about everyone. She has referred me to many specialists, who are exceptional. I’ve been going there since I moved to Utah 3 1/2 years ago. I would recommend this practice to anyone and everyone!”

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

----------------

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years. Since our beginnings, we have grown to be an amazing family practice today. We offer a variety of services to ensure that you and your family are properly cared for. Our services span all ages and a wide range of medical needs. We are the simple solution for families.

We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors, nurses, and staff to care for you and your family. Learn more about our personable and professional team members who look forward to assisting you with all your healthcare needs.

To find out more about the services we offer and the doctors on staff, please visit http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com or call 801.724.9840.

###