Rutland Barracks / Retail Thefts / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4005024 / 22B4005026

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: September 16, 2022, at approximately 1506 hours / 1516 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford at 318 US RT 7 S, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 16, 2022, at approximately 1506 hours and 1516 hours, two separate thefts occurred at Hannaford located at 318 US RT 7 S, Rutland Town.

Anyone with identifying information for either of the two individuals are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at charles.gardner@vermont.gov or 802-773-9101.

 

