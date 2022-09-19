Rutland Barracks / Retail Thefts / Request for Information
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4005024 / 22B4005026
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: September 16, 2022, at approximately 1506 hours / 1516 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford at 318 US RT 7 S, Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 16, 2022, at approximately 1506 hours and 1516 hours, two separate thefts occurred at Hannaford located at 318 US RT 7 S, Rutland Town.
Anyone with identifying information for either of the two individuals are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at charles.gardner@vermont.gov or 802-773-9101.