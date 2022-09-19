Rutland Barracks / Retail Thefts / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4005024 / 22B4005026

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 16, 2022, at approximately 1506 hours / 1516 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford at 318 US RT 7 S, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 16, 2022, at approximately 1506 hours and 1516 hours, two separate thefts occurred at Hannaford located at 318 US RT 7 S, Rutland Town.

Anyone with identifying information for either of the two individuals are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at charles.gardner@vermont.gov or 802-773-9101.