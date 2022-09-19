Regional Supply Debunks Common Myths on Vehicle Window Tinting

Regional Supply carries all sorts of different vehicle window tints for clients to choose from

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional Supply today shared several common myths regarding vehicle window tinting. Regional Supply is a leading supplier of window tint products and services. The company also offers support and services for related products.

“It's a sad reality that the more popular certain things become in our world, the likelier it is that bits of misinformation will crop up regarding them,” said Lawrence Wiscombe, Regional Supply general manager. “A great example here is the realm of window tint on vehicles, which is immensely popular and only growing in quality uses -- unfortunately, a few common myths have sprung up here as well, likely a simple result of this topic being so widely-discussed.”

What are some of the most common regarding vehicle window tint? Here are several, plus the proper information in each area.

Myth #1: Window Tinting is Cosmetic Only

While it's absolutely true that many vehicle owners tint their windows for stylistic or aesthetic reasons, there are in fact numerous other benefits that window tint can provide. For one, the right level of tinting can help to keep a car's interior cooler in hot weather conditions -- which not only helps protect any electronics inside, but also makes the ride more comfortable for all passengers.

Additionally, window tint can block out harmful UV rays, and can even offer a certain level of privacy and security for drivers and their belongings. In fact, a huge percentage of people who order window tint are doing so for other reasons than just looks.

Myth #2: Tinting is Illegal

This is a myth that gets repeated quite often, but the truth is that there are only certain levels of tinting that are illegal in various states across the country. In general, it's illegal to have any window tinting that makes it impossible for law enforcement officers to see into the vehicle -- but as long as each state's specific guidelines are followed, vehicle owners should be fine.

The easiest way to find out what those guidelines are is to simply ask a window tinting professional ahead of time; they'll be more than happy to let you know what's possible in your area. Or check with local law enforcement to get the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Myth #3: Tinting is Difficult to Remove

Concerned about eventually wanting to go back to a clear window? Don't worry -- in most cases, it's actually quite easy to remove window tint. This is especially true if the tinting job was done professionally in the first place.

Of course, it's always possible to run into some difficulty removing window tint oneself, in which case Regional Supply recommends taking the vehicle to a professional for help. But in general, don’t expect any major issues undoing window tint when the time comes.

Myth #4: All Window Tint is the Same

Nothing could be further from the truth. In reality, there are all sorts of different types of window tint available on the market, each with its own specific benefits.

For instance, some tints are designed to offer more privacy than others, while others might be better at blocking out UV rays or keeping the car's interior cooler. The possibilities are endless, which is why it's so important to research options before settling on a specific type of tint.

“At Regional Supply, we carry all sorts of different window tints for our clients to choose from,” said Wiscombe. “No matter what your specific needs or goals might be, we can help you find the perfect product.”

Myth #5: Tinting is Expensive

This is another common myth, likely stemming from the fact that window tinting was once a fairly rare and exclusive service. Nowadays, however, it's become much more commonplace and affordable for the average person.

Of course, the cost of each job will depend on a number of factors, such as the size and type of vehicle and the amount of tinting required. But in general, the cost of window tinting is quite reasonable -- and in many cases, it can actually save money in the long run by helping to protect a car's interior from sun damage.

Myth #6: Tinted Windows Can't Be Cleaned

Again, this is just the opposite of reality. In most cases, a car's windows can be cleaned just like any other surface -- the only difference is to put a little extra care into it. For instance, avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive materials, and make sure not to scrub too vigorously.

Other than that, just follow the same basic cleaning tips you would for any other surface, and windows should come out looking great.

Myth #7: Tinted Windows Lower Resale Value

This one comes back to price in some ways, but also has to do with personal preferences. In general, cars with window tints tend to hold their value just as well as any other vehicle -- but of course, it's possible that some buyers might not be interested in a car with tinted windows.

At the end of the day, it really comes down to what someone is looking for in a car. Planning on selling a car in the near future? Perhaps avoid window tinting. Keeping the car? There's no reason not to go for it.

Conclusion

Clearly, there are all sorts of common myths surrounding car window tints -- but thankfully, most of them are easily debunked with a little bit of research. Don't let these myths prevent a good decision. Instead, get in touch with Regional Supply to learn more about the benefits of window tinting and to find the perfect product.

