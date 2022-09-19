Saia LTL Freight Opens New Kansas Terminals

Three facilities are slated to begin phased operations

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today the phased opening of three new Saia LTL Freight terminals in the Midwest. The first two facilities, one in Dodge City, and another in Hays, Kansas, opened today. A third terminal, in Colby, is slated to open within the next few weeks.

“We are proactively working to grow our network of terminals in the state and region so we are offering complete direct service,” said Vice President of Operations, West Kevin Szydel. “Adding these three new facilities will further strengthen our service and presence for customers, providing them with increased efficiencies by reducing transit times. The terminals will give us more flexibility in our day-to-day operations.”

With the addition of these locations, Saia has opened a total of five terminals during just the third quarter. “We continue our expansion with a focus on our ‘Customer First’ core value,” stated Szydel. “We listen to our customers and go above and beyond to ensure our service meets their needs.”

Saia is seeking to hire drivers for these new facilities, as well as other positions across its network of terminals. Interested candidates can visit Drive for Us to learn more about available positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 186 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

