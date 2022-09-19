American Business Systems Partners With Schooley Mitchell. American Business Systems, or ABS, guides entrepreneurs as they set up their own medical billing and patient-management businesses. ABS accomplishes this through its innovative business model, as well as through partnerships with other firms. One such partner is Schooley Mitchell, the largest independent cost reduction consulting firm in North America.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Business Systems, or ABS, guides entrepreneurs as they set up their own medical billing and patient-management businesses.

ABS accomplishes this through its innovative business model, as well as through partnerships with other firms. One such partner is Schooley Mitchell, the largest independent cost reduction consulting firm in North America.

Partnerships like the one with Schooley Mitchell provide ABS's client-entrepreneurs with industry-leading billing and complementary software services. In short, it is business ownership with minimal downside and maximum training and support so that industrious people can achieve success on their terms, with access to the best minds in the business.

"No one succeeds alone," said Phillips. "Our goal at ABS is to ensure entrepreneurs have every tool possible so that they can succeed in a business with almost unlimited growth potential.

"ABS owners can help medical professionals do their jobs more efficiently while we provide a blueprint for entrepreneurial success. Our partnerships, like the one with Schooley Mitchell, increase the likelihood of success exponentially."

Schooley Mitchell reduces essential business service expenses by an average of 28% and have delivered over $540 million in documented savings to its 26,000+ clients to date.

"This is a powerful business partnership that allows our individual entrepreneurs to provide their physician and dentist clients with an array of services beyond billing," Phillips said. "It is evidence of our company's original commitment to easing medical billing responsibilities, and our latest commitment to build a generation of entrepreneurs who can live life on their own terms."

Phillips concluded by noting this is just one of the many partnerships ABS has with companies providing its clients with the best and most innovative services to assist the medical community, and, in some cases, other industries as well.

For more information on how to become an ABS's Business Owner and begin a career providing services to the medical community, interested entrepreneurs should go to the ABS website at https://absystems.com/ and download "5 Secrets of Success."

-30-

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS SYSTEMS

American Business Systems offers aspiring individuals a template for business ownership in the medical billing field with minimal downside and maximum training and support so that hard-working people can achieve success on their terms. For more information, visit http://www.absystems.com.

ABOUT SCHOOLEY MITCHELL

Schooley Mitchell is the largest independent cost reduction consulting firm in North America, with offices from coast-to-coast in the United States and Canada. On average, the company reduces essential business service expenses by 28% and have delivered over $540 million in documented savings to clients to date. For more information, visit https://www.schooleymitchell.com/thubbard.

Media Contact

Adam Phillips, American Business Systems, 8177158764, adam.phillips@absystems.com

Treigh Hubbard, Schooley Mitchell, 5124061254, treigh.hubbard@schooleymitchell.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE American Business Systems