The Global Acetic Acid Market is expected to grow by 4.88 th tons during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period

26% during the forecast period. Our report on the acetic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of paints and coatings market, increase in cigarette consumption, and the increasing consumption of acetic acid in China and US.

The acetic acid market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The acetic acid market is segmented as below:

By Application

• VAM

• PTA

• Acetic anhydride

• Others

By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the development of bio-based acetic acid as one of the prime reasons driving the acetic acid market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for methanol and increasing demand for VAM will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on acetic acid market covers the following areas:

• Acetic acid market sizing

• Acetic acid market forecast

• Acetic acid market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading acetic acid market vendors that include BP Plc, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., GNFC Ltd., HELM AG, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Jiangsu Sopo Corp. (Group) Ltd., Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., Kingboard Holdings Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Pentokey Organy (India) LTD, PetroChina Co. Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Co, Ltd., Shanghai Huayi Group Corp. Ltd, The Dow Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the acetic acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

