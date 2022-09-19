Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market to Generate Sales of $492.45 Billion By 2028 | Top 10 Players Generate 60% Market Revenue

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size was valued at USD 251.1 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 492.45 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

/EIN News/ -- Westford, USA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses continue to grow, the need for efficient and effective business processes rises. Outsourcing these processes can be a cost-effective way to achieve this goal, as well reasonable to oversee and maintain. This growth in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market has led to the development of a number of different outsourcing options, from manual process outsourcing to enterprise resource planning (ERP) outsourcing.

Manual process outsourcing involves contracting outside help to complete certain tasks within a company. This approach can be cost-effective, as it can reduce the workload on employees and free up resources for more important tasks. Additionally, it can lead to an improvement in efficiency as tasks are completed more quickly than they would be if they were carried out by employees within the company across the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market.

ERP outsourcing provides a comprehensive platform for managing business processes. Through this type of outsourcing, businesses can access a wide range of technologies and software tools to help them manage their operations more effectively. ERP tools can provide increased insights into company data so that decisions can be made more efficiently and effectively.

Many large companies in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market have outsourced their customer service and back-office functions to India in order to reduce costs and improve quality of service. Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook are some of the most well-known multinationals that contract with BPO providers.

In the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, there are three main types of players: technology providers, management services providers, and labor providers. Technology providers provide technology services such as infrastructure development and support; management services providers provide consulting and related services such as human resources management, procurement, finance and accounting management, and risk assessment; and labor providers provide a range of human resources services including recruitment, onboarding, training/development programs, performance management/payroll/benefits administration.

39% of Global Businesses are Outsourcing some or all of their Business Processes, SkyQuest Study Says

Over the past decade, the demand for business process outsourcing (BPO) has surged. In 2021, a study by SkyQuest found that around 39% of global businesses are outsourcing some or all of their business processes. The reasons for this increase include the following:

-The growth of digital technologies has made it easier for companies to outsource tasks that used to be done in-house.

-Changes in customer behavior have led to an increase in demand for BPO services that can help companies deal with complex customer interactions.

-The challenge of managing and orchestrating complex workflows has led to an increase in demand for BPO services that can help companies manage and automate their work processes.

SkyQuest also identified a number of reasons in the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market why businesses are increasingly considering outsourcing their business process to a third party. First off, by outsourcing the task, businesses can free up resources to focus on more important priorities. This can lead to increased productivity and decreased workloads, which is sure to please both employees and management alike. Second, by using a BPO provider who specializes in delivering efficient and effective BPO services, businesses can be sure that their work processes will be handled with care and precision.

India has Become Hub for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

India has been hailed as the leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) market due to its low-cost labor, skilled workforce and Geographic advantage. today, India is one of the world’s top destinations for BPO services with businesses seeking to outsource their business processes to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

As per SkyQuest analysis, the infrastructure in India makes it an ideal location for multinational companies looking to outsource their customer service and operations functions. The country offers a large pool of skilled professionals who are able to quickly adapt to new challenges and work across multiple languages. In addition, the climate is conducive to working long hours without suffering from intense heat or cold.

The cost savings that businesses can achieve through BPO outsourcing are enormous. By giving companies the ability to outsource specific functions such as customer service, billing, scheduling and human resources, they can free up valuable resources for more important tasks. Additionally, BPO can help companies strengthen relationships with key customers by consolidating their sales and marketing activities into one area.

Indeed, India’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market rise to the forefront of BPO is no coincidence. The country has been putting in place a series of policies and regulations that have contributed to its growth.

Top 10 Players in Global Business Process Outsourcing Market Holds More than 60% Market Share

To ensure that they are able to procure the best BPO services available, many companies turn to the top 10 players in the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market. The following are five of the leading providers of BPO services: Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys Technologies Ltd., and Wipro Limited.

Bangalore-based outsourcing company, Wipro Ltd., has emerged as the world’s leading company in the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market, according to a report by SkyQuest. The Indian giant also claimed the top spot in customer satisfaction globally. The study also found that Wipro outpaced its global rivals in terms of “strength of portfolio”, which reflects its ability to generate value for customers.

Simultaneously, Infosys Ltd. has maintained its position as India’s leading BPO company. “The study found that while customer demands have shifted towards faster turnarounds and more complex work, Infosys remained largely unchanged in terms of its offering. This helps it win contracts involving volumes slightly below those of Wipro and IBM but with better quality measurements

Meanwhile, US-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSC) has moved up two places to rank 3rd in global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market, and is the fastest-growing BPO company. However, it lags behind Wipro and Infosys when it comes to customer satisfaction ratings. CTSC is tapped to help companies with their digital transformation.

Key Players in Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market

Accenture (Ireland)

Amdocs (US)

Capgemini (France)

CBRE Group Inc (US)

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

Infosys Limited (Infosys BPM) (India)

NCR Corporation (US)

Sodexo (France)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (US)

Wipro Limited (India)

