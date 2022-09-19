Demand for Global Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Size to Surpass USD 78.14 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 3.60% - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[239+ Pages Report] The size of the Global Phosphorus & Derivatives Market was worth around USD 63.20 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 78.14 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.60% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bayer AG Solvay, Merck KGaA, LAXNESS, PCC RokitaSpólkaAkcyjna, ICL, SANDHYA GROUP, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Xuzhou Jianping Chemical Co., Ltd, Anhui Guangxin Agrochemical Co., Ltd., Excel Industries Ltd, Shandong Futong Chemical Co., Ltd., Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Tianyuan Chemical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd., Shandong YangmeiHengtong Chemical Co., Ltd., UPL Limited, Xuzhou Jianping Chemical Co., Ltd., Xuzhou Yongli Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co.,

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Ammonium Phosphate, Industrial Phosphate, Purified Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Chloride, Phosphorus Pentoxide, Phosphorus Pentasulfide, and Other), By Application (Fertilizers, Detergents, Food Industry, Water Treatment Chemicals, Metal Finishing, Flame Retardant Material, and Other), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, and Agriculture), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Phosphorus & Derivatives Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 63.20 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 3.60% and is anticipated to reach over USD 78.14 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Phosphorus & Derivatives market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Phosphorus & Derivatives market.

Market Overview:

Phosphorus and derivatives are crucial nutrients that drive the strength of fertilizers and boost plant efficiency. They are used in plant fertilizers, edible products, detergent manufacturing, and water cleaning agents. It helps in root development, seed development, and plant maturation. Elementary phosphorous is used in several pyrotechnic applications, which include luminous projectiles and fireworks. It is also deployed in the metallurgical industry to form metallic alloys like phosphorous brass and produce insecticides or as an additive in industrial oils.

Phosphoric acid is used for the cleaning of metals as a phosphatizing agent and is also used as an additive for certain drinks. It is an essential plant nutrient and is often a limiting nutrient for many crops. Phosphorous is used widely to produce organ phosphorus compounds, and these compounds have various applications such as flame retardants, water treatment, plasticizers, and pesticides, among others.

Market Dynamics

The factors which are primarily driving the demand for phosphorus & derivatives such as phosphorus tribromide, phosphorus pentachloride, adenosine triphosphate, ammonium phosphate, and purified phosphoric acid are increasing demand for water treatment, as well as the adoption and development of halogen-free flame retardants (HFFR) and the use of biofuels, further, driving the global phosphorus & derivatives market. The rising demand for effective fertilizers from the agricultural industry will likely boost the product’s demand. Furthermore, it nourishes the soil that lacks nutrients and saves losses.

However, the regulation applied by the governments on phosphorus usage in detergents is expected to further hamper the phosphorus & derivatives market growth rate. In addition, the rising demand for organic products is expected to boost the product demand.

Phosphorus & Derivatives Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Phosphorus & Derivatives Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global crisis that was caused by the COVID-19 epidemic has had an effect on the majority of industries, but the business of fertilizer has shown that its supply chain can remain resilient even in the midst of a crisis. The application of fertilizer has seen significant growth. The uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic can make it significantly more difficult than it would normally be to forecast growth beyond the agricultural year. The majority of the world's economies have been compelled to comply with measures that have been imposed by their respective governments, which have resulted in disruptions to food chains and supply networks and have an impact on the fertilizer industry.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Phosphorus & Derivatives market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 3.60% between 2022 and 2028.

The Phosphorus & Derivatives market size was worth around US$ 63.20 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 78.14 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type segmentation, the ammonium phosphate category dominated the market in 2021.

Based on application segmentation, the fertilizers category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific dominated the global phosphorus & derivatives market in 2021.

Phosphorus & Derivatives Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global phosphorus & derivatives market has been segmented into type, applications, food industry, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the market is classified into ammonium phosphate, industrial phosphate, purified phosphoric acid, phosphorus chloride, phosphorus pentoxide, phosphorus pentasulfide, and others. In 2021, the ammonium phosphate category dominated the global market. Based on application, the market is classified into fertilizers, detergents, water treatment chemicals, metal finishing, flame retardant material, and others. In 2021, the fertilizers category dominated the global market. Based on the end-use industry, the market is classified into automotive, building & construction, and agriculture. In 2021, the agriculture category dominated the global market.

Regional Analysis:

The global phosphorus & derivatives market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Due to the demand for fertilizers in the region, North America is anticipated to have a dominating position in the worldwide market for phosphorus & derivatives during the forecast period. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), Malaysia is the world's second-largest producer and exporter of palm oil.

In 2019, Malaysia's palm oil production accounted for 28% of global production and 33% of global exports. Due to more acreage for palm oil production isn't accessible; any growth in national production will have to come from increased yield and productivity. Furthermore, fertilizers play an important role in providing crops with the nutrients they need to grow and enhance crop yield, owing to which there is an increasing demand for fertilizers in the region's growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 63.20 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 78.14 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.60% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Bayer AG Solvay, Merck KGaA, LAXNESS, PCC RokitaSpólkaAkcyjna, ICL, SANDHYA GROUP, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Xuzhou Jianping Chemical Co. Ltd, Anhui Guangxin Agrochemical Co. Ltd., Excel Industries Ltd, Shandong Futong Chemical Co. Ltd., Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianyuan Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co. Ltd., Shandong YangmeiHengtong Chemical Co. Ltd., UPL Limited, Xuzhou Jianping Chemical Co. Ltd., Xuzhou Yongli Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co. Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Phosphorus & Derivatives Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Phosphorus & Derivatives market include:

Bayer AG Solvay

Merck KGaA

LAXNESS

PCC RokitaSpólkaAkcyjna

ICL

SANDHYA GROUP

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Xuzhou Jianping Chemical Co. Ltd

Anhui Guangxin Agrochemical Co. Ltd.

Excel Industries Ltd

Shandong Futong Chemical Co. Ltd.

Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Tianyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co. Ltd.

Shandong YangmeiHengtong Chemical Co. Ltd.

UPL Limited

Xuzhou Jianping Chemical Co. Ltd.

Xuzhou Yongli Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Recent Industry Developments:

September 2020: BASF produced an improved polyamide grade containing red phosphorus for the Asian market. BASF has extended its product range for industrial and transportation applications compared to conventional materials with this innovative product.

The global Phosphorus & Derivatives market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Ammonium Phosphate

Industrial Phosphate

Purified Phosphoric Acid

Phosphorus Chloride

Phosphorus Pentoxide

Phosphorus Pentasulfide

Other

By Application

Fertilizers

Detergents

Water Treatment Chemicals

Metal Finishing

Flame Retardant Material

Other

End-Use Industry

Automotive

Building and Construction

Agriculture

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

