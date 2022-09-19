Broadlinc Wireless Internet Access Network Enhanced in Walton

/EIN News/ -- Owenton, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owenton, Kentucky -

New equipment installed on a water tower

Walton, KY – Enhanced and upgraded broadband internet service will begin flowing in Walton through new equipment and technology that Broadlinc has installed on an existing water tower.

Partnering with XtremeLTE, the project will enable Broadlinc to serve homes where broadband internet is not available, and their current service provider cannot meet their needs, or can be enhanced through Ericsson's Massive-MIMO 4G-LTE/5G technology.

"Broadlinc is very excited about the Walton project," said Broadlinc Vice President of Sales Jamie Humphrey. "We are looking forward to bringing a reliable, customer-first experience to citizens of the Walton area."

Broadlinc is an Owen County-based provider of high-speed internet, cable TV and phone services offering the best possible services at a competitive price with the most stable and dependable products on the market.

"We feel this will be a great partnership between Broadlinc and the Walton community," Humphrey said. "Being locally owned and operated we have the ability to service our customers in a way that enhances their experience. The constant that we hear is how we make every customer feel important, and we are dedicated to that mission."

Rural counties and communities will be able to enjoy unthrottled, unlimited usage that far exceeds the minimum requirements of work from home, NTI schooling and bandwidth-hungry services such streaming video and gaming. Broadlinc will bring these opportunities to more people in rural Kentucky than ever before.

Residents can visit website at www.Broadlinc.com and fill out the Check Availability Form. They can also complete the Contact Us form that is posted on the website.

It is easy for potential customers to learn more about Broadlinc:

-Call Broadlinc at 855-552-2253

-Visit Broadlinc.com

-Follow Broadlinc on social media for news, product and service updates as well as behind the scenes activity at the company @getbroadlinc - Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

-Ask a friend, neighbor or colleague

