Ionic Liquids Market Size to Hit US$ 4.06 Billion by 2028 at a 18.10% CAGR - Facts & Factors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Ionic Liquids Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Solvents & Catalysts, Process & Operating Fluids, Plastics, Batteries & Electrochemistry, And Bio-Refineries), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Ionic Liquids Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.50 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 18.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 4.06 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Ionic Liquids market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Ionic Liquids market.

Market Overview:

Ionic liquids have melting points below 100°C, and some are liquids below room temperature. Different ionic liquids with different properties can be produced by combining different cations and anions. Ionic liquids exhibit very low vapor pressure, non-volatility, high ionic conductivity, and high electrochemical and thermal stability over wide temperature ranges. Room-temperature ionic liquids are promising as environmentally friendly alternatives to volatile organic solvents due to their ease of reuse, non-volatility, thermal stability, and ability to dissolve various organic and organometallic compounds. Ionic liquids offer great potential as alternatives to organic solvents in manufacturing several biologically active compounds, including active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), which should drive product demand from pharmaceutical applications. Ionic liquids are used as environmentally friendly solvents due to they are non-volatile, easy to recycle, and non-flammable. Moreover, ionic liquids are thermodynamically stable and do not corrode.

Key Insights from Primary Research

Growing environmental and health concerns and strong regulatory pressure drive the market’s growth.

By application, the solvents and catalysts segment dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the global ionic liquids market in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global ionic liquids Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Ionic Liquids market include:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Merck KGaA

Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH

The Chemours Company

Proionic

Solvionic SA

CoorsTek Specialty Chemicals

Jinkai Chemical Co. Ltd.

ReinsteNanoventure

TatvaChintanPharmaChem Pvt. Ltd.

Strem Chemicals Inc.

Market Growth Dynamics: Growth Drivers

Technological advances in electronics play a key role in driving the global ionic liquid market, as ionic liquids are used in internal combustion engines and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS). Growing environmental & health concerns and stringent regulatory pressure drive the ionic liquid market. Ionic liquids are used as an alternative to traditional solvents and are considered to be more environmentally friendly solvents.

Interior design market growth is boosting the ionic liquid market as ionic liquids are widely consumed for furniture coating purposes. Consumption revenue is another factor driving the ionic liquid market. Industrial development in developing countries also contributes to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the development of adhesives, inks, and chemical treatments accounts for a large portion of ionic liquids' consumption and drives the market for ionic liquids.

Ionic Liquids Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic may have a number of different effects on the expansion of the market. It is anticipated that demand will increase across all sectors as a result of people's growing awareness of the importance of health and safety. The use of this liquid could avert a great deal of environmental destruction, which would be to the advantage of humanity in the long run. However, large companies also need to take into account the costs that are associated with solutions that are provided by the industry. Large companies that manufacture consumer goods are going through a difficult time right now because most of their sales are falling. Because business-to-business (B2B) channels play such a significant role in product sales, it's possible that sales in the markets that were examined will fall to some degree as a result of the pandemic crisis.

Browse the full “Ionic Liquids Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Solvents & Catalysts, Process & Operating Fluids, Plastics, Batteries & Electrochemistry, And Bio-Refineries), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/ionic-liquids-market



Ionic Liquids Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global ionic liquids market has been segmented into applications and regions. Based on application, the market is classified into solvents & catalysts, process & operating fluids, plastics, batteries & electrochemistry, and bio-refineries. In 2021, the solvents & catalysts category dominated the global market. These products are widely used in various chemical reactions such as condensation of ketones and aldehydes with hydroxylamines, Michael addition of active methylene compounds, aza-Michael addition reactions, and synthesis of pyrroles and quinolines.

Regional Analysis:

The global ionic liquids market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America is anticipated to have a dominating position in the global market for ionic liquids during the forecast period. The U.S. sees increased investment by manufacturers in new vehicle technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs) and connected & autonomous driving technologies, which are expected to propel the automotive industry and boost market growth. Ionic liquids are increasingly used as lubrication additives in gear oils due to their ability to reduce cracking, vibration noise, and surface damage & wear loss.

Significant efforts by domestic automakers to aggressively adjust and restructure their business models to cope with declining auto sales, recession, trade wars, and adverse effects of emissions regulations that will spur growth in the automotive sector should be applied. Recent studies have shown that introducing ionic liquids as oil additives improves the energy efficiency of internal combustion engines. It offers ample growth opportunities as environmental awareness and sustainability trends increase.

Recent Industry Developments:

In June 2020 : After the successful market launch of the IL electrolyte BMPyrr FSI, Proionic launched the "Electrolyte Summer Special."

: After the successful market launch of the IL electrolyte BMPyrr FSI, Proionic launched the "Electrolyte Summer Special." In 2019: Solvionic SA introduced a next-generation LiFSI-based electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Ionic Liquids industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the Ionic Liquids Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Ionic Liquids Industry?

What segments does the Ionic Liquids Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Ionic Liquids Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

The global Ionic Liquids market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Solvents & catalysts

Process & operating fluids

Plastics

Batteries & electrochemistry

Bio-refineries

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

