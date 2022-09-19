Kennected Leads Sales Enablement Lead Generation Category

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- Indianapolis, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Sales enablement solutions provider Kennected is redefining how enterprise sales organizations deal with data. Chief Marketing Officer and co-founder Stephen Twomey had this to say about sales enablement, "Sales enablement is the process of providing resources, content, and customer data-driven insights to sales reps to encourage a more streamlined and effective sales strategy. A sales enablement tool can do many things for one's business beyond simply helping out sales managers."

Kennected's flagship product, Cloud Kennect, sits on top of LinkedIn to help automate prospecting and outreach fits the sales enablement bill to perfection. Twomey had this to say about Cloud Kennect, "It empowers sales reps to strengthen customer interactions and use sales tools. Cloud Kennect does the mundane prospecting and list building for you. This allows users to focus on building an omni-channel marketing campaign, with the data that Cloud Kennect allows users to extract. A case in point is Cloud Kennect allows users to pull email and phone numbers for users that accept your request to connect on LinkedIn, when done through the software. SMS, email marketing and more can be done via the data one can get through Cloud Kennect."

Sales Enablement Software by Kennected

Sales enablement solutions should work to achieve a company's ultimate goal, which is to help the sales teams to sell better and generate more revenue.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/EE9VViswmPs

Choose sales enablement software tools that support this goal and are easy to use, and one will see sales productivity improve drastically.

For more information about Kennected, contact the company here:

Kennected
Stephen Twomey
(317) 623-4343
201 S Capitol Ave Suite 800, Indianapolis, IN 46225


Stephen Twomey

