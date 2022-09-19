Submit Release
ABC’S “AMERICAN IDOL” AND 4-H COLLABORATE FOR SECOND VIRTUAL AUDITION DAY

The original singing competition and nation’s largest youth organization to host exclusive “Idol Across America” audition day for 4-H singers on Thursday, October 6. “American Idol” returns for its sixth season on ABC in 2023.

/EIN News/ -- Chevy Chase, MD, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all 4-H singers! On Thursday, October 6, the award-winning singing competition “American Idol” on ABC will once again host a virtual audition day with 4-H, the largest youth development organization in the country. Now in its second year, the 4-H Audition Day will offer 4-H singers nationwide the opportunity to showcase their talents for a chance to become the next American Idol.

4‑H’s mission is to empower all young people—regardless of background—to find their spark and pursue their passions. Through mentorship and diverse programming in performing arts, agriculture, STEM, civic engagement, and more, Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program strives to eliminate the opportunity gap facing America’s kids.

4-H performing arts programs offer an inclusive, supportive environment for young people to hone their craft and grow their confidence. Country music stars Jennifer Nettles and Callista Clark and ‘American Idol’ Season 19 Runner-up Willie Spence all found success because of 4-H performing arts programs. Other notable 4-H alums in the entertainment industry include ‘American Idol’ judge Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton, and Julia Roberts.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating again with ‘American Idol’ to open doors for 4-H’ers in pursuit of music careers,” said Ivan Heredia, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, National 4-H Council. “This dedicated audition day aligns with our commitment to creating opportunity for young people and preparing them for future careers. We can’t wait for our gifted 4-H’ers to share their talents with producers.”

To register for the 4-H Audition Day, visit  https://bit.ly/4HDAY. Registration opened on Monday, September 19th at 9:00AM EST and closes on Thursday, October 6th at 3:00PM EST. Full details on eligibility requirements, submission forms, and terms and conditions are available at www.americanidol.com/auditions.

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

###

ABOUT 4-H
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4‑H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

 

ABOUT AMERICAN IDOL

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host.

Last season, ABC’s “American Idol” ranked as the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the third year in a row among Adults 18-49. In addition, “American Idol” finished among the Top 3 unscripted series last season with Adults 18-49 (No. 3-tie).

For more information on “American Idol,” visit abc.com.

Follow “American Idol” (#americanidol) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

 


