Cannabis Cultivation Market to Grow at a 21.9% CAGR |Rising demand for hemp-infused edibles globally By Emergen Research

Increasing legalization of cannabis in various parts of the world is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 322.50 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Rising demand for hemp-infused edibles globally ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cannabis cultivation market size was USD 322.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing legalization of cannabis in various parts of the globe and rising demand for hemp-infused edibles are key factors driving growth of the market. The market continues to see strong demand for beverages, candies, and chocolates made from hemp. Such edibles take one to two hours to start producing a euphoric "high," but the impact lasts longer than when smoke or vapor is inhaled. The downsides of edibles, such as unpredictable effects of marijuana after intake, are starting to be resolved because of advances in scientific research and commercial innovation.

However, in several parts of North America, Africa, Australia, Europe, and South America, marijuana is nominally recognized as a drug and is permitted for medical usage, but majority of Middle Eastern and Asian nations continue to forbid it. Consumption, possession, purchase, or sale of commodity is illegal and regarded as a crime in developing nations such as Japan, India, and Korea. As a result, it is anticipated that legal environment for these items will prevent the industry from reaching its full growth potential. In addition, growth is also anticipated to be constrained by adverse effects including cognitive impairment linked to its usage as medicine.

The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Cannabis Cultivation industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Cannabis Cultivation market. It offers a systematic presentation of the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report analyzes the effective initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion in the long run. In addition, this section highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have been assessed using certain effective analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Tilray, Atlas Growers, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, Better Holdings, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lexaria Corp., Cronos Group Inc., Vivo Cannabis Inc., and OrganiGram Holdings.

This report is the latest document discussing the current economic situation gravely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in detail. The global health emergency has led to massive changes in the global economy and the Cannabis Cultivation business sphere. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, which contains a broad analysis of the pandemic’s present and future effects.

Emergen Research has segmented the Cannabis Cultivation market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cannabis Indica

Cannabis Sativa

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Recreational

Medical

Industrial Hemp

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

