At 15.70% CAGR, Global Edutainment Market Size to Surpass $3748.89 Million by 2028 - Industry Trends, Share, Demand, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

According to Facts and Factors, the Global Edutainment Market size was valued at around USD 1,562.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 3,748.89 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 15.70% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Kidzania, Legoland Discovery Center, Kindercity, Plabo, Pororo Park, Curiosity, and others.

The report analyses the Edutainment market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Edutainment market.

Market Overview:

The word "Edutainment" has been derived from the combination of the words "education" and "entertainment." The edutainment market is solely established on the efforts to nurture the creativity and interests of young children by offering entertaining activities with an educational experience. The edutainment industry consists of uniquely specialized centers such as zoos, adventure parks, geoparks& archaeological parks, botanical gardens, amusement parks, and children's museums that children explore through educational and field trips. The education and entertainment industry worldwide is extensively integrating advanced technological approaches to enhance the experience provided by the edutainment centers. These factors are constantly fueling upward growth trends in the global edutainment market.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Edutainment market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 15.70% between 2022 and 2028.

The Edutainment market size was worth around US$ 1,562.8 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 3,748.89 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

By gaming type, the hybrid combination category dominated the market in 2021.

By facility size, the 40,000 Sq. Ft. categories dominated the market in 2021.

By revenue source, the entry fees & tickets category dominated the market in 2021.

By visitor demographics, the 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft. category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, The Asia Pacific dominated the global edutainment market in 2021.

Market Growth Drivers

The increasing preference of parents and guardians to visit highly engaging and all-inclusive places with their children is assisting edutainment centers to consider evolutionary changes around the establishment. The global edutainment market is anticipated to transform substantially over time with growing customer feedback, productive initiatives, and a high influx of investments encouraging technological integration and overall development.

The aim is not only to advance the experience but also to raise the safety of children similarly. Attacking young children with theoretical information and formatted data sets and concepts is soon to become outdated as practical learning experience arrives in the coming decades, driving the global market.

Edutainment Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to social distance norms, the COVID-19 epidemic has had an impact on every industry. Theme parks and edutainment parks are transitioning toward digitalization to ensure safety. The Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM report that between 2019 and 2020, attendance at the 25 most popular theme parks decreased globally by 67%. The COVID-19 epidemic forced theme parks to close for many months in 2020 as governments instituted lockdowns and limited domestic and international travel, reducing the demand for the services offered by these businesses. As a result, local theme parks and edutainment centres are thinking about selling off property to raise funds. Amusement parks open later and with fewer visitors for the second consecutive year. As a result, it is predicted that the industry may not fully recover until 2023.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global edutainment market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Edutainment market include:

Kidzania

Legoland Discovery Center

Kindercity

Plabo

Pororo Park

Curiosity.

Edutainment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global edutainment market is segregated based on gaming type, facility size, revenue source, visitor demographics, and region.

Based on gaming type, the market is divided into interactive, non-interactive, explorative, and hybrid combinations. Among these, the hybrid combination segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on facility size, the market is classified into 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., and, 40,000 sq. ft. In 2021, the 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft. category dominated the global market.

Based on revenue source, the market is classified into entry fees & tickets, food & beverages, merchandising, advertising, and others. The entry fees & tickets segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on visitor demographic, the market is classified into children (0-12), teenagers (13-18), young adults (19-25), and adults (25+). The children category dominated the market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The global edutainment market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominates the edutainment market as the number of edutainment centers in Southeast Asia was rising in 2021, and the number of people visiting these centers with their families is growing rapidly. The existence of edutainment centers permits customers to spend quality time with their family and friends while playing games and gaining knowledge. Growing applications of robotics in the edutainment sector in Japan are generating value-grab opportunities for market players. Robotics includes synthesizing many technical subjects, such as mathematics & physics, design & innovation, electronics, computer science & programming, and psychology. Thus, established players in the Asia Pacific are investing continuously in the edutainment industry to earn revenue.

Recent Industry Developments:

August 2019: GopalaKidz in New Delhi has introduced an innovative program for kids and parents to strengthen the Indian edutainment concept. Specially designed for kids, the program is available in the form of multiple animated video series.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements



