Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company Join American Kidney Fund’s 2022 Corporate Membership Program at ‘Champion’ Level

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company have joined the 2022 class in AKF’s Corporate Membership Program as a Champion-level member, supporting AKF’s mission to fight kidney disease on all fronts and help people live healthier lives.

“AKF is grateful to have Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly join us again as a partner in the fight against kidney disease,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “As a Champion-level member in the AKF Corporate Membership Program, Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly’s generous support helps AKF raise awareness of kidney disease, supports clinical research that improves the quality of care for kidney patients and directly assists one out of every six U.S. dialysis patients with health care expenses.”

Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly’s membership will help to fund AKF’s work to advance kidney disease awareness, prevention, early detection, treatment and research. With 97 cents of every donated dollar spent on patients and programs, not overhead, AKF touches the lives of more people with kidney disease than any other nonprofit.

In recent years, Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly have supported AKF’s key kidney disease prevention and education initiative Know Your Kidneys™, which features educational content and downloadable doctor discussion guides to encourage patients to start critical conversations with their health care teams to protect their kidneys before and after a kidney disease diagnosis. Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly have also provided support for AKF’s Kidney Action Week, a free, virtual week-long summit that offers information, tools and resources to prevent, detect and manage kidney disease.

“Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly are pleased to join the American Kidney Fund’s 2022 Corporate Membership Program at the Champion level,” said Sandy Sommer, Senior Vice President, Cardiovascular Metabolic Franchise at Boehringer Ingelheim. “We are proud to continue our support of AKF’s meaningful programs and resources, which help people with kidney disease and their loved ones.”

The Corporate Membership Program is open to institutional partners that support AKF’s mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, contact Daniel Green, corporate engagement manager, at dgreen@kidneyfund.org or 301-984-6675.

###

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation’s leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. One of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, AKF invests 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, earning the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 20 years in a row as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn.

Nancy Gregory American Kidney Fund (240) 292-7077 ngregory@kidneyfund.org