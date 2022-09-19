Submit Release
Saint Kitts and Nevis National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people and government of Saint Kitts and Nevis on the 39th anniversary of your independence.

The people of Saint Kitts and Nevis have exhibited an impressive resiliency over the past few difficult years of the COVID-19 pandemic, while standing firm in their commitment to democratic values. We value Saint Kitts and Nevis’s significant contributions as a respected member of numerous international organizations, as well as your ongoing cooperation with the United States in promoting regional security through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative. We will continue to work together through the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030) and other initiatives to promote energy security, combat climate change, bolster food security, and encourage economic prosperity in the region.

I reaffirm the U.S. commitment to fortifying the ties between our two countries and to addressing global challenges together in the years ahead.

