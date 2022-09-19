Recruitment and hiring events

No matter your field of study or professional background, you can be a part of the workforce that’s protecting the health and well-being of all individuals and promoting drug evaluation, testing, and research. Join us for a series of free, virtual information sessions to learn more about FDA careers and how you can be a part of a winning team!

These information sessions are open to the public and cover a variety of topics, including:

CDER-specific career opportunities (administrative, scientific and professional)

FDA’s mission

Resume writing tips

Special hiring authorities

Federal hiring process

USAJOBS.gov and other platforms for viewing current job openings

CDER hosts these information sessions, including hiring events, throughout the year. More information about these events can be found below.

To register for an event, click the event title and follow the instructions provided. If you have any questions, please contact cderrecruitment-outreach@fda.hhs.gov.