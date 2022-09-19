AG Healey Sues Haverhill Car Dealership for Pricing Discrimination 

BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey announced today that her office is suing a Haverhill car dealership for engaging in unfair, deceptive, and discriminatory pricing practices against Black and Hispanic customers by illegally charging them hundreds of dollars more for “add-on” products when purchasing a car.

The AG’s complaint, filed in Essex Superior Court, alleges that Jaffarian’s Service Inc., d/b/a Jaffarian Volvo Toyota, of Haverhill, charged Black and Hispanic customers on average hundreds of dollars more than white customers for “add-on” products; such as paint protection, GAP insurance, and remote starters.

“Purchasing a vehicle is already a significant financial decision for many families and individuals – the last thing they should be worried about is unfairly paying more for a product because of their race or national origin,” said AG Healey.

“We applaud the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office for taking action to stop these disturbing abuses. NCLC research shows that discrimination is widespread in the car sales and finance industry. Stopping discrimination is important to protect both car buyers and the honest dealers who charge people the same price no matter their race or national origin,” said John Van Alst, staff attorney at the National Consumer Law Center. “In this case, the AG's complaint alleges that Black and Hispanic customers were charged hundreds of dollars more for add-ons like GAP protection, remote starters, and paint protection. It is urgent that state and federal regulators and enforcement entities act swiftly through both enforcement and rulemaking to end these abuses.”

Unbeknownst to many car buyers, dealerships generally make more money on the sale of add-on products than on the sale of the car itself. When purchasing a car, most customers are focused on negotiating over the price tag of the car, and add-on products are often sprung on them at the end of the sale, when the customer can be tired after likely going through multiple rounds of negotiations over the price of the car and/or financing. Furthermore, consumers may not understand that dealerships are marking up pricing for add-on products.

The AG’s complaint alleges that the dealership gave staff full discretion to markup the prices of add-on products, and its sales history shows that Jaffarian appeared to charge Black and Hispanic customers, on average, approximately $500 more and $400 more, respectively, for add-on products than similarly situated white customers. This alleged discriminatory sales practice resulted in more than $170,000 in improper profits for the dealership in a two year period. The complaint also alleges that the dealership provided no training or supervision of its pricing policies and practices to prevent pricing discrimination.

The AG’s Office alleges that Jaffarian’s practices violate the state’s Consumer Protection Act and the Public Accommodations Law, which prohibits discrimination on account of race, color, and national origin in public places.

This case is being handled by Deputy Division Chief Mychii Snape and Assistant Attorney General Schuyler Daum, both of the AG’s Consumer Protection Division; with assistance from Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Burke, of the AG’s Civil Rights Division.

