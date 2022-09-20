Jordan Feliz Hit Single “Beloved” Inspires Children’s Book

Jordan Feliz

Beloved Book Releasing Sept. 20 From Centricity Music Teaches Children That They Are Loved As A Child Of God

I pray that everyone who reads this book would be reminded of God’s love for them and that their identity in Him would be more solidified.” — Jordan Feliz

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIAA Gold-selling, Dove Award-winning pop recording artist and songwriter Jordan Feliz was inspired by his firstborn baby girl, Jolie, to write and record “Beloved,” the title track to his debut album released in 2015. The song went on to encourage millions of listeners around the world, including noted children’s author Jes Woller and illustrator Hilary Griffith, who combine their talents for the heartwarming children’s hardcover book, Beloved, releasing today (Sept. 20) via Centricity Music in conjunction with Callawind Book Publishing. The book is available now to order from https://jordanfeliz.com/belovedbook Written by Woller, edited by Centricity Music’s Director Of Marketing and Communication, Kory Henkel, and beautifully illustrated by Griffith, this precious, 24-page read-aloud storybook for two- to six-year-olds teaches young children about finding their value not in the things of this world, but rather in the love of Jesus.“Jolie, my love. ‘Beloved’ started as a reminder for you. A telling of the simple truth that you areloved and cherished by the creator of the universe,” says Feliz to his real-life daughter. “It is my deepest desire that you would never forget that it is in Him where your worth is found. Now it is a prayer that we get to proclaim over our entire family and the world!“I pray that everyone who reads this book would be reminded of God’s love for them and that their identity in Him would be more solidified,” continues Feliz.Beloved shares the story of a little girl, appropriately named Jolie, who spends a day at the beach with her father. Her dad, who bears a remarkable resemblance to the “Beloved” song’s author in the picture-book, tells his daughter she is “beloved.” Jolie spends the fun-filled day wondering about the meaning of the word, and how she can continue to be beloved by her daddy. Tucking her in bed as the day comes to a close, her father reveals that she will always be loved by him and her mommy, and even more so by Jesus, and goes on to share with his daughter the hope-filled message she enjoys as a child of God."It was such a privilege to work on this project and offer a reminder to children that they are loved and cherished, regardless of circumstances or their own efforts,” says Woller. “Beloved is a beautiful song, and my prayer is that this book can further emphasize how much value God places on us and how deeply each one of us is beloved."“We loved the song ‘Beloved’ since the first time we heard it,” adds Henkel. “We knew it was a special story and we wanted to give it a new life and relevance even seven years after it was first released. Jes wrote such a lovely manuscript and Hilary brought it to life in a remarkable way. We’re very proud of who Jordan is, not just as an artist, but as a dad. We’re thrilled to be able to bring this special song to life in a unique way.”Singing “Beloved,” fan favorites and No. 1 radio hits like “Jesus Is Coming Back” and “Glorify” from his current, third full-length album Say It , Feliz recently wrapped his Jesus Is Coming Back headline tour with special guest Jonathan Traylor and is currently on the “Jesus People” tour with three-time GRAMMY nominee and American Idol alum Danny Gokey. Co-produced by Jordan Mohilowski and Feliz’s longtime collaborator Colby Wedgeworth, Say It combines pop, gospel and soul along with some of Feliz’s most transparent and personal lyrics to date.For all the latest Jordan Feliz album, tour and more news, visit:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0TgNiaeQaWssaH9aWjbqnA Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/jordan-feliz/881196660 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/jordanfelizmusic Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jordanfeliz/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jordanfelizmusic About Jordan Feliz:Centricity Music recording artist Jordan Feliz quickly became a household name when his first radio single “The River”—the title track from his critically-acclaimed debut—became a smash hit. Spending an unprecedented 12 weeks at No. 1, the chart-topping single was named ASCAP’s “Christian Music Song of the Year” and garnered Feliz his first RIAA Goldcertification. Thanks to his charismatic vocals and signature blend of soulful pop, each of his seven subsequent radio singles has landed in the Top 10 with “Witness,” “Glorify” and “Jesus Is Coming Back” notching three more No. 1’s for the singer. Additionally, the California-native has been nominated for five Dove Awards, taking home the trophy for 2016’s “New Artist of the Year,” and has amassed well over 500,000 sales in worldwide consumption. Along with his headline tours, Feliz has also toured with some of the biggest names in Christian music, including TobyMac, Michael W. Smith, for KING & COUNTRY, Matthew West and Crowder.About Jes Woller:Jes Woller wears many hats, never knowing what God will place in her path next. Whether travel, writing projects, speaking engagements or learning opportunities, she is always eager to see where God takes her. She has seen a lot of the world, but it is Milwaukee she calls home, where she lives with her husband and four young children. Jes does not like to sit still and loves having her adventure crew along for the ride to make the most of opportunities. She can't wait to see what's next in this wild, unpredictable life.About Centricity Music:Centricity is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ # # #ATTN Media: For Jordan Feliz photos, Beloved cover art, coloring pages and more press materials, go to: https://app.box.com/v/JordanFeliz-BelovedBook For additional information, music, photos, interviews, etc., contact:

Jordan Feliz - Beloved (Official Lyric Video)