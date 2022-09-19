EB5 BRICS announces EB-5 Visa Reauthorization Info Events in India, Dubai & Singapore
EB-5 Visa Investor Consultant Meetings announced by EB5 BRICS for India, Dubai and SingaporeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 BRICS, one-stop shop for foreign investors who are interested in obtaining U.S. citizenship through the EB5 investor visa program, has announced overseas informational events for September and October 2022. These one-on-one meetings are an opportunity for immigrant investors to learn more about the EB5 investment program and find out how it can work for them. Meeting dates have been announced for Dubai, India, and Singapore, with more events to be scheduled in the near future.
"With so many recent changes to the EB5 Visa program, now is the time to understand how these regulations will affect EB-5 investors, regional centers, and project developers and how they can benefit the foreign investor specifically from these countries," Says Vivek Tandon Esq. from EB5 BRICS LLC.
In addition to providing the most up-to-date information on the EB5 program and recent legislation, Vivek Tandon will answer questions and get to know more about each investor to provide a better understanding and experience. Interested investors can schedule a meeting online.
Background:
After months of debate and uncertainty, the U.S. Congress passed the “EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022” in March 2022, as part of the overall U.S. Omnibus Spending Bill. This act has extended the EB-5 Regional Center program through September 30, 2027, with significant changes that will impact existing and future investors. Most notably, the minimum EB-5 investment amount is $800,000 for Targeted Employment Areas and Rural Areas and $1.05M for Non-Targeted Employment Areas for both regional center and direct EB-5 investments.
The EB-5 application Form I-526 and I-485 (Adjustment of Status) for a Green Card may be filed concurrently if the applicant is legally present in the USA. EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2021 saves a few months to years on getting the EB-5 Green Card, if the applicant is present in the USA.
EB-5 Reauthorization was passed in March 2022 for the EB-5 Program to be valid till March 2027.
About EB5 BRICS:
EB5 BRICS offers foreign investors the opportunity and instruments to gain permanent residency in the United States. Their team of experts partners with Regional Centers, business and tax law experts, and real estate and business management professionals to help clients achieve their goals of investment-based immigration to the United States.
