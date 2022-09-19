Clinical ink Relaunches Industry-Leading Partner Program

Will deliver competitive commercial impact via differentiated technological, scientific expertise and operational efficiencies

Today Clinical ink, a global life science company, announces the relaunch and expansion of a unique contract research organization (CRO) partnership program. Dedicated to offering our partners, and therefore our joint sponsor customers, a differentiated study experience, the Clinical ink partnership program is rooted in ensuring optimal study design, optimized functional standards, and the implementation of fit-for-purpose technologies to provide successful, best-in-class patient data collection in clinical trials.

Clinical ink has been a leader in providing patient science and patient data collection solutions to CRO Partner for many years, including the majority of the top 10 CRO service providers in addition to many specialized and mid-sized providers. The relaunch of this formal program represents their commitment to the successful deployment of high-quality data solutions in the market, becoming an extension of the expertise and leadership represented within the CROs themselves.

With hundreds of sponsor relationships and studies deployed, spanning over 85 countries, and a library of over 800+ instruments and assessments, Clinical ink offers CRO partners a trusted, experienced team with which to successfully grow market impact, as well as a robust, end-to-end, patient-centered technology platform. Integral to the Clinical ink partner program is the offering of scientific expertise and support to analyze protocols as well as align comprehensive, compliant, fit-for purpose technology. More, the program offers in-depth training and implementation of technology empowerment to allow for nimble, dynamic clinical study configuration under a subscription license model.

“We are thrilled to provide this exclusive program to our most valued CRO partners, both current and future,” says Chris Crucitti, Chief Commercial Officer. “Together, we will chart successful growth, powering patient outcomes by providing sponsors not only the most competitive, technologically-advanced eSource, patient data and DCT offering in the market, but also best-in-class operational efficiencies and process optimization to ensure continual, collective advancement.”

About Clinical Ink

