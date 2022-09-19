Submit Release
InventHelp Inventors Develop Lighted Motorcycle Windshield (CWC-151)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a unique windshield accessory for motorcycles to increase safety, visibility and style," said one of two inventors, from St. Ann, Mo., "so we invented the LIGHTED MOTORCYCLE WINDSHIELD. Our design would help prevent safety-conscious motorcyclists from being overlooked by other drivers on the road."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to increase the visibility of a motorcycle. In doing so, it ensures that the rider can be seen from a distance at night. As a result, it enhances safety. It also offers an attractive appearance. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for motorcyclists.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CWC-151, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

