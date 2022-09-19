TrueCommerce Speaks on Supply Chain Connectivity at Cloud ERP Conferences Worldwide

Company to present top trends and best practices at ERP & Beyond, SuiteWorld, Sage Transform, and Microsoft Dynamics Community Summit

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce™, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, will sponsor and present at upcoming enterprise resource planning (ERP) conferences worldwide. Experts from TrueCommerce, which offers complete Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) integration with leading cloud ERPs, will showcase its global supply chain network and share tips for achieving a more agile and resilient supply chain.



“Leading ERPs, such as Acumatica, Intuit, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct and X3, and SAP are a critical component of the global supply chain,” said Ryan Tierney, vice president, product management at TrueCommerce. “Their ability to enable flexibility of systems, real-time visibility, resiliency for managing costs, and compounding scalability through integration with other cloud-based systems gives businesses a competitive edge in the global supply chain. We aim to help conference attendees discover how to leverage EDI and its integration with cloud ERPs to digitize their supply chains and to apply the associated benefits to their organizations.”

TrueCommerce for Cloud ERPs

TrueCommerce offers the most complete way to integrate business processes across the supply chain. The TrueCommerce Trading Platform enables seamless EDI integration with cloud ERP systems for improved speed, visibility, and supplier-buyer communication. With EDI in the cloud, customers can manage their B2B transactions from anywhere, and easily scale order processing to stay ahead during demand spikes. Cloud integrations provide the added benefits of easier maintenance, simplified systems upgrades, and the ability to enjoy the latest cloud-ERP features, without being held back by a legacy EDI system.

“Before implementing TrueCommerce EDI, I had to write software to turn PO data into an order in the ERP system. Unless we had quite a few orders from that customer, it just wasn’t worth it,” said Susan Penouilh, EDI programmer analyst, Elmer Candy Corporation and TrueCommerce customer. “Now, everything that comes through EDI can be exported automatically into Sage X3.”

TrueCommerce partner Carsten Petry, senior client executive at Norriq in Denmark added, “EDI used to be a rather complex service to sell with an ERP project, but with a standard module from TrueCommerce, the integration of EDI to Microsoft Dynamics goes a lot quicker and has become far more streamlined. And we leave all implementation, operation, and support in the hands of TrueCommerce.”

TrueCommerce ERP Conference Participation

ERP & Beyond

ERP & Beyond is Denmark’s largest conference for ERP and critical business systems, taking place September 20, 2022, at the Radisson Blu Scandinavia in Copenhagen. It focuses on knowledge sharing, professionalism, and networking with a focal point on ERPs. Attendees will have access to keynote and speaking sessions from industry leaders and exhibitors.

TrueCommerce session details:

Session: “The outsourcing of digital projects and other notable trends in the ERP landscape”

Speakers: Allan Kay, presales engineer, TrueCommerce Uno Vinding, partner manager Nordic, TrueCommerce

What: 20-minute session

When: September 20, 2022, 2:20-2:40 p.m. CEST

SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld 2022, Oracle NetSuite’s largest celebration for customers and partners, takes place September 27-30, 2022, at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. This year’s theme is “Full Suite Ahead” with the conference promising four energy-packed days filled with networking opportunities and educational programming that will help NetSuite customers, partners, and developers discover new ways to leverage the full power of the suite.

TrueCommerce session details:

Session: “How to Keep Up with the Changing Supply Chain”

Speaker: Justin Woodburn, sales engineer at TrueCommerce

What: 15-minute in-person session

When: September 29, 2022, 5:00-5:15 p.m. PT

Where: Expo Stage



Attendees can also visit TrueCommerce experts at booth #225 on the SuiteWorld tradeshow floor.

Microsoft Dynamics Community Summit

Community Summit is the largest independent Microsoft Dynamics event in the world, taking place October 10-13, 2022, at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Fla. Product tracks include Dynamics 365 F&O (AX), CE (CRM), Business Central (NAV), Dynamics GP, Dynamics SL, and Power Platform. The content will offer information for attendees considering Dynamics, new to Dynamics, migrating to Dynamics, and optimizing Dynamics.

TrueCommerce session details:

Session: “How to Leverage Dynamics for a More Agile, Resilient Supply Chain ”

Speaker: Eric Lambiase, senior director, global channels at TrueCommerce

What: 60-minute partner solution showcase

When: Monday, October 10, 2022, 3-4 p.m. EDT

Attendees can also visit TrueCommerce experts at booth #714 on the tradeshow floor.

Sage Transform

Sage Transform is an event designed exclusively for the Sage Intacct community of customers, partners, and industry experts providing education and connections. Taking place October 10-14, 2022, at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Fla., the conference includes more than 150 sessions, including a mix of hands-on labs, roundtable discussions, and pre-conference trainings.

TrueCommerce session details:

Session: “How to Keep Up with the Changing Supply Chain”

Speaker: Ryan Tierney, vice president, product management at TrueCommerce

What: 60-minute breakout session

When: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 4:45-5:45 p.m. EDT

Attendees can also visit TrueCommerce experts at booth #K7 on the Transform tradeshow floor.

Future ERP

Future ERP is a digital event hosted by Computerworld—Denmark’s leading IT media agency. For 30 years, Computerworld has guided companies through the hectic world of IT and digitalization, and on October 13, they will be broadcasting a seminar on ERP systems and what’s important to consider before investing in a new ERP strategy. Attendees can look forward to presentations and case stories by leading industry advisors, such as TrueCommerce:

Session: “The outsourcing of digital projects and other notable trends in the ERP landscape”

Speakers: Allan Kay, presales engineer, TrueCommerce Uno Vinding, partner manager Nordic, TrueCommerce

What: 20-minute session

When: October 13, 2022, 9:50-10:10 a.m. CEST

Additional Resources

Connect with TrueCommerce

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces. We’ve revolutionized supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives via business point-to-point (P2P) connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, and cross-functional analytics.

The TrueCommerce Global Commerce Network can connect businesses to over 180,000 retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, we also manage new trading partner onboarding, as well as the ongoing management of partner-specific mapping, labeling changes, and communications monitoring. That’s why thousands of companies—ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us. For more information, visit TrueCommerce.

TrueCommerce is a registered trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Amanda Brown

1-412-206-5722

pr@truecommerce.com