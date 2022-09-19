BlueSphere Bio to Present at the 7th Annual CAR-TCR Summit

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueSphere Bio, a T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapy company developing a powerful TCR discovery platform and novel therapeutic candidates for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced the company will present a poster, at the 7th Annual CAR-TCR Summit, being held in Boston, MA from September 19 – 22, 2022. The summit brings together over 200 industry leaders to discuss discovery through to the commercialization of viable cell therapies.



Title: TCXpress™ and iTCXpress™: A Direct, High-throughput Platform Utilizing Parallel Processes for Efficient and Cost-Effective Discovery and Characterization of Novel TCRs.

Presenters: Jennifer Roy, Associate Scientist, BlueSphere Bio and Stephanie Stras, Associate Scientist, BlueSphere Bio

Date: September 22, 2022

Time: 1:00-2:00pmET

About TCXpress™

TCXpress™ is a proprietary high-throughput and efficient T-cell receptor (TCR) capture, expression and functional screening platform capable of processing thousands of single T cells directly into functionally expressed TCRs within a matter of days, thereby creating extensive libraries without the need for lengthy predictive sequencing.

About BlueSphere Bio

BlueSphere Bio is the first translational sciences stand-alone company formed by UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization, and venture capital arm of the Pittsburgh-based health system. The company was founded upon the unique, advanced TCR discovery platform - TCXpress™, designed to isolate and functionally characterize TCRs with speed and efficiency. BlueSphere anticipates filing its first IND application in the first quarter of 2023 for a novel TCR T-cell therapy for patients with high-risk leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and myeloid dysplastic syndrome (MDS) in the context of allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Concurrent with its program for hematologic cancers, BlueSphere is deploying TCXpress™ and NEOXpress™, a proprietary patient-specific neoantigen discovery platform, to target patient-specific neoantigens and anticipates additional virtual patient data from multiple solid tumor types over the next several months.



