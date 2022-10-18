Dr. Emmanuel Kanu Proudly Announces the Opening Of Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic in Mississauga
Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic Mississauga offers the latest effective treatments for ED and other common men’s sexual health concerns in Ontario.
Our clients are well served in a calm and pleasant setting, with rapid access and private payment, where we can respond with a personalized approach to each patient.”MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A healthy and active love-life offers many benefits including living longer, feeling good, and stronger relationships with partners. Therefore, sexual wellness is essential to health and happiness and it is an integral part of overall well-being as men age. To help achieve sexual wellness, Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic Mississauga is proud to offer a dedicated and proactive approach to men's sexual health care that helps men restore their natural sexual performance.
— Dr. Emmanuel Kanu
Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic is one of the relatively few providers of a comprehensive set of sexual health treatments for men of all ages in Mississauga. This clinic is focused and excel on a set of services that offer a high quality of care for men’s sexual health concerns such as, but not limited to:
Erectile Dysfunction (ED)
Erectile Dysfunction is a medical condition where a man is consistently unable to achieve and maintain an erection that allows for satisfactory sexual function. Though all men may experience an occasional lapse of sexual function, ED is the recurring inability to achieve an adequate erection, despite being sexually aroused. At Precision Men's Sexual Health Clinic Mississauga, help is available for men at all stages of declining erectile function with options ranging from low-intensity shockwave therapy, injection therapy and Trimix treatment and counselling with a certified sex therapist.
Peyronie's Disease
Peyronie’s disease is an acquired penile curvature due to scar tissue in the penile shaft. Treatment plans including therapies such as intralesional injections (PRP, Pentoxifylline, Verapamil), topical and oral medications, low intensity shockwave therapy, surgical options, traction devices and lifestyle modification.
Penile Enlargement
Natural penis enlargement can be possible with injection therapy. No surgery is necessary, and no fillers are used. Injection therapy is a simple and near painless procedure which uses factors drawn from the patient’s own blood, and therefore the therapy is non-invasive, with no side effects or risk of allergic reaction from one's own biological material.
Frenulum Breve
The frenulum of the penis is a band of tissue located underneath the penis. When the frenulum is tight or short, this is called a frenulum breve. A short frenulum can result in tension on the frenulum during erections, which can rip and tear during vigorous activities such as sex, causing pain and bleeding which in turn causes many men to lose their erections. A tight frenulum may also contribute to premature ejaculation.
Appointments are available quickly. Please contact the clinic directly to book a consultation, or for more information.
Dr. Emmanuel Kanu MBBS (Nig.), MRCGP (UK), LMCC, CCFP (Canada) is the founder of Precision Sexual Health Clinic For Men in Mississauga, a comprehensive medical centre dedicated to providing patients with the latest treatments for erectile dysfunction and other common men’s sexual health conditions. In addition to his current focus on men’s sexual health and Family Medicine, he is also the founder of the Gentle Procedures Clinics in Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Burlington, Brantford and St. Catharines. Dr. Kanu is an Assistant Clinical Professor (adjunct) of the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University. He also holds dual certifications in General Practice from the Royal College of General Practitioners (United Kingdom) and the College of Family Physicians of Canada.
