A SWEET READ ABOUT FRIENDSHIP AND KINDNESS

The Opossum and The Cats

Marilyn Wassmann pens a book that breaks the barriers of “conventional” relationships between animals with The Opossum and the Cats.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friendships, no matter how contrasting the world can be, always leaves everybody on a good note. And such friendship is made alive by author and artist Marilyn Wassmann in a wonderful read that tugs at the heartstrings.

In this book, an opossum and a family of cats form an unlikely friendship as they coexist in one living habitat. A pregnant mother cat seeks refuge in an opossum’s home, and what seems like a strange encounter soon develops into a lovely story that is one-of-a-kind.

Neil Czeszejko for IndieReader gives the book a 4.8/5 rating. “Marilyn B. Wassmann’s "The Opossum And The Cats" contains notes of friendship, joy, and heroism which together comprise a thrilling tale of valor and compassion.”

Piaras, an Amazon customer, rates it five stars. “Marilyn Wassaman's "The Opossum and the Cats" is a lovely, rhymed narrative that tells about the opossum's benevolence and the thankfulness instilled in the litter by their mother. The author tells the story in a kind and thoughtful manner that made for a very enjoyable read, and perhaps serves as an anecdotal reminder of how fulfilling it is to contribute for not only the benefit of others, but for the benefit of one's own happiness. This was an enjoyable short picture book that comes highly recommended.”

To read more of creative works from Marilyn, visit her website at https://marilynwassmann.com/.


About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

