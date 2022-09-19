Seismic Digital Names New Executive Creative Director

Expands opportunities for brands to connect in exciting and innovative ways.

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seismic Digital, a consumer insights, digital strategy and activation agency, announced 30-year creative veteran Brian Grubb has been appointed their new Executive Creative Director, responsible for providing Seismic Digital clients with comprehensive creative strategy and oversight from inception to execution.

Brian has held top creative positions across several verticals from retail to finance to automotive to healthcare, working with brands like Hallmark, Ocean Spray, Mercedes-Benz and Invisalign.

"Having Brian on board is a huge asset for our clients and our agency," said Brett Suddreth, CEO of Seismic Digital. "Being able to offer our clients Brian's decades of experience and award-winning brand and campaign work is something we didn't even know was possible last year. In addition to being an exceptional talent, though, the energy he brings to every room he's in is going to be something both fellow seismonauts and our clients will love."

While most legacy agencies began as creative shops and have tried to add digital capabilities when the market demanded, Seismic Digital is reverse engineering that mold. Brian and his team will be able to lean on Seismic's campaign analytics and have access to cutting-edge consumer insight tools to better understand audiences and inform creative strategy.

Brian's work has received critical acclaim with distinctions that include PRINT and Communication Arts, OMNI, and Ambit awards.

In his spare time, Brian spends way too much time doodling on his iPad and is involved with community arts events, painting, and planning weekend getaways.



About Seismic Digital

Founded in 2016, Seismic Digital is an award-winning, full-service consumer insights, digital strategy and activation firm motivated by a desire to bring new thinking and 100% transparency to the digital marketing space. Their service suite encompasses the entire customer buying journey, from brand discovery and consumer insights to activation and measurement with strategies to meet consumers at each phase of their journey with the right message for each channel from search marketing to social media to OTT and connected TV.

###

Contact Information:

Nick Barkman

Chief Growth Officer

nick.barkman@seismicdigital.com

(913) 396-9558



Related Images











Image 1: Brian Grubb - Executive Creative Director - Seismic Digital





Stylized portrait of Brian Grubb, new Executive Creative Director at Seismic Digital.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment