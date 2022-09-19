Starting an Online Business in Saudi Arabia: Retail Consultants YRC shares Insights
YRC is an emerging retail and eCommerce consulting firm with a growing presence in the Middle East.
YRC is a Management Consulting Company, especially for the B-C Sector. Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses.”DUBAI, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team offers expert assistance to aspiring entrepreneurs and newbie business owners in starting and developing an online business. YRC’s omnichannel consulting expertise stands to benefit both online and offline businesses in developing competitive solutions. The team shares a few essential tips for online business startups in this communiqué.
— Nikhil Agarwal
Extension of the founding team: The next line of executives
Depending on the size and scale of the proposed business project and the complexities involved, it is ideal to first rope in the next line of executives to head some of the important departments. If it is an extensive business project, it may not be feasible for the founder(s) to spearhead the onset of too many departmental activities. Then there is also the factor of speciality in respective disciplines. For instance, business-technology may not be a field of expertise of the founders. In such a situation, someone capable needs to be hired for the role of CTO. No experienced online business consulting professional could refute this point.
Market Research
The eCommerce market of Saudi Arabia has already evolved into a very competitive one. Without a comprehensive understanding of the market environment and variables, businesses end up with faulty business modelling and planning. In the context of an online business, market research can provide meaningful insights into online shopping trends, per capita spending on online shopping, acceptance of digital payments, the occurrence rate of product returns, competition, pricing, the performance of distribution channels, product-SKU performance, etc. However, market research is not confined to these elements only. There are also other areas to be examined like the ease of doing business, supply chain, logistics and infrastructural facilities, etc.
Business Model Development
The essential purpose of a business model is to identify and establish how the business will generate revenue and keep doing so while remaining profitable. At a more technical level, a business model identifies what it will take to make the business idea work. This includes establishing the value propositions, key activities, important partners, customer relationships, customer segments, value chain and resource requirements, channel strategy, and costing & revenue. A business model is a subjective assessment that may include a few numbers. It is not a detailed business plan but only a sketch of how the business idea is expected to pan out successfully. Whether the business is online or offline, this critical step needs expert execution.
Financial Planning
Starting an online business tends to cost less than a similar business in brick-and-mortar format, preparing the necessary financial plans and projections remains a quintessential task. It involves the preparation of detailed financial forecasts and projected statements covering capital investments, operating expenditures, sales and cash flow, break-even and ROI analysis, inventory and purchase, etc. Also, the requirements in eCommerce are drastically different from conventional retail. Therefore, even though the title of the financial tasks may sound the same, the inside content is the differentiating factor.
Technology Environment
The technology environment replicates the service and operational intent of businesses. Getting the wrong technological solutions wrong could end up jeopardising the entire business model and business functions both at the front and back end. A simple instance of this would be the lack of the feature to change the payment method after an order is processed. The software product must be capable of hosting such a feature. Here, technology also includes hardware and industrial solutions. For example, summers can get punishing in Saudi Arabia. The air conditioning systems installed in the offices and warehouses must be powerful enough to provide a human-friendly atmosphere.
