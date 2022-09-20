Olli Krebs joins Keboola’s advisory board as an External Senior Advisor
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Keboola, the world’s leading data platform as a service, announced that Olli Krebs has joined the advisory board as an External Senior Advisor.
Krebs has a strong vision for the Keboola team and plans to guide the company to the next level. His strategy includes building a solid framework that will push sales to new heights.
Having held various executive sales roles over the course of his 30-year career in the software industry, Krebs will bring a wealth of knowledge to the table. He is a specialist in growth and has supported a number of startups in reaching milestones, including getting acquired or going public.
Already, Krebs marvels at the Keboola culture: “A company culture that supports teamwork and is hyper-focused on helping their customers succeed is what separates high-performing companies from the rest, and I find both the leadership and the individuals at Keboola just phenomenal. Their innovative power will define the next generation of data operations and I am looking forward to supporting the team to reach and exceed their goals.”
“We believe that Olli’s unique insights and expertise will play an integral role in achieving the strategic objectives we have laid out for Keboola and are excited that he is joining our advisory board,” said Pavel Doležal, CEO & Co-founder of Keboola.
About Olli Krebs
Mr. Krebs is a Senior Vice President of EMEA, leading the growth team at Onfido, a Global leading AI-powered identity verification platform.
About Keboola
Keboola, a cloud-based data platform, enables customers to automate business processes across departments by utilizing no-code orchestrations and data templates with complete data governance, user management, and 24/7 support. A fully customizable solution, Keboola features plug-and-play integrations of existing applications and the option to write your own code and components. The platform handles all data demands and removes granular or disconnected data, freeing your best people from repetitive, data-related tasks. Keboola’s architecture fully supports data mesh principles by providing a self-service data platform as a service, domain-oriented decentralized data ownership, data as a product and federated computational governance. Keboola simplifies data complexity, empowering users to connect and orchestrate hundreds of integrations and tools in hours, not days. Thousands of companies rely on Keboola for an integrated way to get data results quickly. For more information, visit www.keboola.com.
Zdeněk Linc
Krebs has a strong vision for the Keboola team and plans to guide the company to the next level. His strategy includes building a solid framework that will push sales to new heights.
Having held various executive sales roles over the course of his 30-year career in the software industry, Krebs will bring a wealth of knowledge to the table. He is a specialist in growth and has supported a number of startups in reaching milestones, including getting acquired or going public.
Already, Krebs marvels at the Keboola culture: “A company culture that supports teamwork and is hyper-focused on helping their customers succeed is what separates high-performing companies from the rest, and I find both the leadership and the individuals at Keboola just phenomenal. Their innovative power will define the next generation of data operations and I am looking forward to supporting the team to reach and exceed their goals.”
“We believe that Olli’s unique insights and expertise will play an integral role in achieving the strategic objectives we have laid out for Keboola and are excited that he is joining our advisory board,” said Pavel Doležal, CEO & Co-founder of Keboola.
About Olli Krebs
Mr. Krebs is a Senior Vice President of EMEA, leading the growth team at Onfido, a Global leading AI-powered identity verification platform.
About Keboola
Keboola, a cloud-based data platform, enables customers to automate business processes across departments by utilizing no-code orchestrations and data templates with complete data governance, user management, and 24/7 support. A fully customizable solution, Keboola features plug-and-play integrations of existing applications and the option to write your own code and components. The platform handles all data demands and removes granular or disconnected data, freeing your best people from repetitive, data-related tasks. Keboola’s architecture fully supports data mesh principles by providing a self-service data platform as a service, domain-oriented decentralized data ownership, data as a product and federated computational governance. Keboola simplifies data complexity, empowering users to connect and orchestrate hundreds of integrations and tools in hours, not days. Thousands of companies rely on Keboola for an integrated way to get data results quickly. For more information, visit www.keboola.com.
Zdeněk Linc
Keboola
zdenek.linc@keboola.com