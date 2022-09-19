Welcoming the Release of Mark Frerichs

After more than two years in captivity, U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs is safe and on his way home from Afghanistan. I am grateful to our State Department team and to our broader national security professionals as well as to our partners in Qatar. Mark’s return to his loved ones is the result of intense engagement with the Taliban.

I have no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans around the world. We will remain tireless in our efforts to seek the release of Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained. Our commitment to bring Mark home never wavered, and it will never waver for the Americans who are held captive anywhere around the world. His release is a testament to that priority and our around-the-clock work to reunite our citizens with their loved ones.