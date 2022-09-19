Mass Notification Systems (MNS) Market will Reach 17.07 Billion at a CAGR of 19.6% during the Forecast Period of 2028

Market Size – USD 4.07 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.6% between 2019 and 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mass Notification Systems (MNS) Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.86 Billion in 2018 to USD 17.07 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.6%.

Rising concerns for public safety & security, increasing awareness about MNS for business continuity, increasing deployment of the Internet Protocol (IP) established notification devices, and the growing adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, huge demand for MNS in the energy and utilities industry, need for end-to-end crisis communication, and rising cloud-based MNS deployments are expected to offer in the coming 5 years.

Inadequate rules and regulations and highly ruptured and intense market are considered to restrain the market.

Top 10 Profiled in the Mass Notification Systems (MNS) Market Report:

• Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

• Everbridge, Inc. (US

• Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

• Omnilert LLC (US)

• OnSolve (US)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Singlewire Software, LLC (US)

• Airbus DS Communications, Inc. (US)

• BlackBerry AtHoc, Inc. (US)

• Blackboard, Inc. (US)

Market Segmentation:

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Integrant (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Software and Services

• Hardware

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Application-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Interoperable emergency communication

• Business continuity and disaster recovery

• Integrated public alert and warning

• Business communications

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Company Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Commercial

• Education

• Energy and utilities

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Defense

• Automotive, transportation, and logistics

• Government

• Others (IT and telecom, retail and consumer goods, and manufacturing)

Key Takeaways of the Mass Notification Systems (MNS) Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Mass Notification Systems (MNS) industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Mass Notification Systems (MNS) Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Mass Notification Systems (MNS) Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

