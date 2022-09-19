Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Statistics: Actually, a Good Investment Option in Current Scenario, Claims Report

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for better data security and disaster recovery solutions and increasing need to improve workload performance are some key factors driving market

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 26.8%, Market Trends – Rising adoption of hybrid cloud technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market size reached USD 7.34 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 26.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for better data security and disaster recovery solutions and growing demand to improve workload performance are some key factors driving global hyper-converged infrastructure market revenue growth. Increase in incidents of crucial data loss with on-premises facilities, lack of protection and flexibility, and increased investment in outdated software and hardware is resulting in an increasing majority of businesses deploying infrastructure security solutions, including disaster recovery and data security solutions.

This comprehensive analysis of the fastest-growing Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market provides insights that will help stakeholders identify both opportunities and challenges. The 2021 market could see another significant year for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure. This report provides insights into the company's activities and financial status (company profiles are needed if you are looking to raise capital or win investors), recent developments (Mergers and Acquisitions), and the most up-to-date SWOT analysis.

Get a glimpse of the in-depth analysis through our Report Sample@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/756

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Key Highlights of Report

Hardware segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. As high performance is required for workloads, including real-time data analytics, an organization’s hardware capabilities are important, and this is expected to drive growth of this segment going ahead.

Disaggregated HCI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share contribution over the forecast period. In hyper-converged infrastructure, disaggregated architecture is rapidly gaining popularity. CPUs and memory can be hosted in a single compute cabinet in disaggregated HCI hardware deployment; whereas, storage can be hosted in a distinct storage container/unit.

Side-by-side HCI deployment segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The HCI platform is placed alongside traditional heterogeneous equipment in an existing data center through side-by-side deployment. This approach allows companies to seamlessly transfer workloads to HCI over a short time and long period.

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share than other regional markets due to rising demand for cloud-based services to enhance IT operations, increased emphasis on boosting remote access, and rising demand for virtualized desktop infrastructure among various end-users in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., Dell EMC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NetApp, Inc., and StorMagic Ltd.

To obtain all-inclusive information, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market

Furthermore, the report divides the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hyper-converged infrastructure market on the basis of component, design, deployment, application, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Integrated HCI

Disaggregated HCI

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Full Replacement HCI Deployment

Side-by-side HCI Deployment

Per-application HCI Deployment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Virtualizing Critical Applications

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure

Remote Office

Backup & Recovery

Data Center Consolidation

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Education

Manufacturing

Government

Energy & Power

Others

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/756

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Reasons to Buy This Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/756

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Smart Irrigation Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-irrigation-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-877-9-million-in-2027-rapid-adoption-of-internet-of-things-in-farms-increasing-concerns-regarding-water-scarcity-and-changing-climatic-conditions-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emerg-872260676.html

Acoustic Insulation Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acoustic-insulation-market-size-to-reach-usd-19-64-billion-by-2027-strict-regulations-regarding-noise-pollution-and-rapidly-growing-building-and-construction-sector-are-key-factors-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-883022364.html

Battery Recycling Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/battery-recycling-market-size-to-reach-usd-24-57-billion-by-2027-innovative-efforts-to-enhance-the-efficiency-of-the-recycling-process-and-consistent-advancements-in-the-lithium-ion-battery-recycling-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-gr-883197916.html

Biologics Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biologics-market-size-to-reach-usd-477-15-billion-in-2027-rapid-advancements-in-molecular-therapy-and-cell-based-biologics-increasing-incidence-of-chronic-diseases-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-growth-says-emergen-research-888453573.html

Esports Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esports-market-size-to-reach-usd-5-199-8-million-in-2028-increasing-number-of-live-esports-coverage-platforms-and-participants-and-rising-popularity-of-video-games-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-833994360.html

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market size reached USD 7.34 Billion in 2020