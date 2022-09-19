Aneurysm Clips Market Will Reach USD 1.84 Billion By 2028 – Reports and Data
The global aneurysm clips market is forecast to reach USD 1.84 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and DataNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aneurysm clips market is forecast to reach USD 1.84 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The procedure of accessing blood vessels directly by performing a craniotomy and positioning an aneurysm clip to cut off blood supply is known as aneurysm clipping.
This procedure has been used for years to treat brain aneurysms and is not only effective and safe but can be performed on all types of aneurysm. It lowers the risk of recurrence in many patients. Rising demand for surgical procedures and integration of highly compatible materials into the clips are expected to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the availability of biocompatible aneurysm clips in a variety of shapes and sizes for applications in the neurological field is expected to create potential growth prospects of the aneurysm clips market. Further, the adoption of these clips is anticipated to accelerate by increasing access to healthcare facilities globally majorly.
In 2016, Neos Surgery developed plastic clips, which allows post-surgical checkups via Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans, which is not possible with a metal clip. The technology was developed through the European Union’s Eureka Eurostars program, which funded R&D with USD 1.23 million.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Aneurysm clips are mostly made of cobalt-based alloys. Although these clips are nonferromagnetic, they still produce artifacts that degrades the quality of magnetic resonance (MR) images. They are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
An abdominal aortic aneurysm takes place when an area of the aorta becomes very large or balloons out. The exact cause of it is not known, but it generally occurs due to any weakness in the artery wall. Factors that can increase the risk of having abdominal aneurysm is smoking, high blood pressure, male gender, and genetic factors.
The disease is most often seen in males over age 60 who have one or more risk factors. The larger the aneurysm, the more likely it is to break open or tear. This can be life-threatening.
Hospitals held the largest market share. Increasing access to healthcare facilities and the application of these clips will enhance their market demand. Government across the globe are increasingly investing in healthcare and more and more hospitals are coming up, thereby increasing market demand.
Aneurysm clips market in North American region is expected to foresee major revenue share, owing to increasing incidences of aneurysm in the U.S. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation 2018 data, around six million people in the U.S. have unruptured aneurysms.
Competitive Landscape:
The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, and product & service portfolio. The Aneurysm Clips market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at the regional and global levels. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product portfolio.
Leading companies operating in the market are:
B. Braun Melsungen AG, Peter LAZIC GmbH, KLS Martin Group, Adeor Medical AG, Rebstock Instruments GmbH, Mizuho America, Stryker Corporation, RauMedic, InoMed, and Codman & Shurtleff, among others.
The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:
Aneurysm Clips Market Segmentation:
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Titanium Aneurysm Clip
Cobalt-Chromium Aneurysm Clip
Others
Aneurysm Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Abdominal
Cerebral
Thoracic
Peripheral
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Hospitals and Cardiac Clinics
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Regional Outlook:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Some essential purposes of the Aneurysm Clips market research report:
Vital Developments: Custom investigation provides critical improvements to the Aneurysm Clips market, including R&D, new item shipment, coordinated efforts, development rate, partnerships, joint efforts, and local development of rivals working in the market on a global scale and regional.
Market Characteristics: The report contains Aneurysm Clips market highlights, income, limit, limit utilization rate, value, net, creation rate, generation, utilization, import, trade, supply, demand, cost, part of the industry in general, CAGR, and gross margin. Likewise, the market report offers an exhaustive investigation of the elements and their most recent patterns, along with Service market fragments and subsections.
Investigative Tools: This market report incorporates the accurately considered and evaluated information of the major established players and their extension into the Aneurysm Clips market by methods. Systematic tools and methodologies, for example, Porter’s Five Powers Investigation, Possibilities Study, and numerous other statistical investigation methods have been used to analyze the development of the key players working in the Aneurysm Clips market.
Convincingly, the Aneurysm Clips report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single market reality without the need to allude to some other research report or source of information. This report will provide all of you with the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the Aneurysm Clips market.
