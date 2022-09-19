Retail Consultants YRC Shares a few tips and tugs for running a Retail Business
Appear Spacious
People love big spaces. They get attracted by the grandiosity offered by space. Space has the ability to make people feel surreal. It helps create a quiet environment for a peaceful shopping experience. Customers can move more freely and take their own time making their purchase decisions. The question then emerges is how retail businesses can appear spacious. The answer is layout planning. Take a retail jewellery store for example. Even though most of the prominent brands are housed in big spaces, they always seem overcrowded. That is a mood killer for many customers.
Develop Processes
A small retail store can manage operations without defining processes for some time. But with an increase in business volume, there comes a time when the lack of sound operational planning begins to show up. There is no escaping it without adopting the BPM and SOPs. As an example, many dark store startup brands have disappeared into oblivion after some early short-lived successes. The reason for many of them is that they could not handle rising business volumes. Many experienced online business consulting professionals recommend BPM and SOP implementation as these two also constitute the groundwork for process automation and digitisation.
Repeat Localised Promotional Activities
A local grocery store, supermarket, or departmental store may think that promotional activities are only the responsibility of the FMCG companies whose products they merchandise. That is a wrong perception that eventually proves to be costly for the business. The big FMCG brands do not lose out when a few retail stores shut down. It is the retail stores that need to see through this reality and promote their brand at their own costs. So many retail businesses fail to maintain networking with their customer base because they undermine the significance of promotional activities for their own business.
Regulate the Behaviour of the front-line employees
Poor staff behaviour is a big turn-off for customers. The owners of retail businesses barely even get the air of such adversely evolving situations. They could carry out mystery audits. They could keep an eye on the etiquette and mannerisms of their employees towards customers via subordinate managers. The employees are the face of a brand. So many customers agree that they stopped going to a restaurant because of the poor behaviour meted out to them. And customers may say nothing then and reply with their absence.
Reasonable Product Return Policy
Well, product return is not just for Amazon, Target or other such big retail brands. What these big boys are doing is affecting consumer behaviour at globally, pervasive levels. Assuming or trying to convince customers otherwise is going to be a futile exercise because, in the next buy, such customers will check if the store maintains a return policy or buy it online from a brand that offers return features. In many industries, retailers have their own challenges in maintaining a return policy. For example, a franchisee store cannot entertain returns if the franchisor does not allow for the same. But the obvious adverse impact will eventually hit the franchisor someday.
