KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While new conventional housing starts and existing home resales have been sliding for months, modern HUD Code manufactured home sales - per the latest September reports on official July 2022 data - continue to reflect a year-over-year increase in production and shipments. Obviously, production/shipments of new manufactured homes are based on demand and the actual or anticipated retail sales volumes that retailers, developers, or community operators are experiencing or projecting. The first segment of this report is focused on the official statements provided by the Washington, D.C. based Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).

The top ten states graphic for that part of the MHARR report below is shown among the images at the right.

Higher HUD Code Manufactured Home Production in July 2022

The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) reports that according to official statistics compiled on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production increased in July 2022. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 8,050 homes in July 2022, a 6.4% increase over the 7,564 new HUD Code homes produced during July 2021. Cumulative production for 2022 now totals 69,709 homes, a 13.6% increase over the 61,323 homes produced during the same period in 2021.

A further analysis of the official industry statistics shows that the top ten shipment states from the beginning of the industry production rebound in August 2011 through July 2022 -- with cumulative, monthly, current year (2022) and prior year (2021) shipments per category as indicated -- are:

[See graphic of the top ten states among images at the right]

The July 2022 data results in no changes to the cumulative top-ten shipment list.

The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing. ##

Notice: for years of month by month national and state level data, provided by MHARR and as shown above, you can find it all at this link:

https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/category/manufactured-home-shipments/

The second segment of the Manufactured Home Living News (MHLivingNews.com) report provides state-by-state level data on production and shipments of manufactured homes per the Institute for Building Technology & Safety (IBTS). IBTS collects data on behalf of the federal government for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The third section of the MHLivingNews report entitled: "Just the Facts – Latest New Manufactured Home Sales, Production, and Shipment Data Nationally and State-by-State – Reported in September 2022 for July 2022 Data and Trends" covers the most recent available U.S. Census Bureau data, facts, and trends that reveal the the ‘average’ cost of a new manufactured home (without land) nationally and regionally. The average price per home on a regional and national basis in part of the third segment of the popular report.

Other Linked Information on related topics.

A) Research facts by third-parties demonstrate that modern manufactured homes are appreciating at a higher rate in dozens of states than conventional site built housing. LendingTree, FHFA, and other research.

https://www.manufacturedhomelivingnews.com/unpacking-manufactured-homes-as-an-investment-lendingtree-mobile-home-values-are-rising-faster-than-single-family-home-values-when-do-mobile-and-manufactured-homes/


B) National Weather Service (NWS) data, with video, reveal that properly installed manufactured homes are about as resilient to tornadoes as conventional housing, per 2022 NWS data. Related research and facts are provided.

https://www.manufacturedhomelivingnews.com/preliminary-tornado-data-2021-national-weather-service-iii-org-surprising-hopeful-facts-for-affordable-housing-seekers-impact-on-conventional-housing-mobile-home/

C) Other manufactured housing related third-party research library, the largest known collection of information produced about modern manufactured homes.

https://www.manufacturedhomelivingnews.com/research-data-stats-media-investigator-resources-mobile-homes-manufactured-homes-manufactured-housing-research-hud-univ-studies-cfpb-nonprofits-gao-nfpa-exec-summary-definiti/


D) What is the correct terminology? Visual and factual insights on the distinction between Mobile Homes, manufactured homes, and other forms of housing.

https://www.manufacturedhomelivingnews.com/which-is-it-is-it-a-mobile-home-or-a-manufactured-home-visual-guidance-planned-by-ap-stylebook-for-reporters-journalists-useful-to-general-public-public-officials-and-researchers/

About Manufactured Home Living News.

ManufacturedHomeLivingNews.com (also MHLivingNews.com) provides facts, research, news and views about manufactured home living. It is the top research site of its type and has been serving consumers for about a decade.

https://www.manufacturedhomelivingnews.com/

About MHProNews.com

https://www.manufacturedhomepronews.com (or MHProNews.com) is the largest, first, and still only known daily business news source focused on HUD Code manufactured housing. MHProNews also looks at other "News through the Lens of Manufactured Housing." MHProNews has been the top publisher in manufactured housing for about a dozen years. ###

