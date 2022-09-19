YRC throws Light on Retail Growth Strategies

YRC is an emerging omnichannel consulting brand in the Middle East with a focus on the retail markets of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

YRC is a Management Consulting Company, especially for the B-C Sector. Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses.” — Nikhil Agarwal

In this communiqué, the retail and eCommerce consulting experts throw light on what it takes to grow a retail business.Value FirstIn the retail space of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, there is no room for ordinary business models. The retail industries in these two countries are growing at impressive rates. Needless to say, that competition in retail is razor-sharp in the region. The wisdom and principles of developing a sound business model still hold. The value proposition offered is the decider of the fate of a business. Retailers need a superlative understanding of consumer behaviour and the other aspects of the market environment to derive unique value offerings. Such offerings must also stand the test of creation (value chain and internal capabilities) and commercial viability.Go OmnichannelRetail brands and businesses cannot afford to ignore the rise of online shopping in Saudi Arabia. Since 2020, online shopping has witnessed a sharp rise. The number of online shoppers is more than 14 million in the country with an average spending per customer ranging between USD 200 to 250. And these numbers are only anticipated to rise over the next five years. Businesses that have already turned omnichannel have experienced a leap forward in their turnover. Except where the requisite infrastructure and services to go omnichannel are not available, there is no plausible reason for retail businesses to not seek to go omnichannel.Implement SOPsThe biggest competitive threat to traditional retail is from eCommerce. And if brick-and-mortar has to compete with eCommerce, it has to level up its operations game. And the first thing to do in this direction is to adopt process orientation and implement SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). By doing so, traditional businesses are able to process more sales, address customer grievances quicker, manage higher volumes of inventory, manage complex logistics, handle more revenue and refunds, etc. The ultimate benefit of implementing SOPs is assistance in adopting digital transformation.Digital MarketingThe use of digital marketing can no longer be classified as a strategy; it is a necessity confined not only to eCommerce but also to brick-and-mortar retail. Digital marketing is as simple as having a local business listing. It can go up to running full-fledged never-ending campaigns on multiple platforms encompassing SEO, SEM, and SMM. The idea is to make relevant use of the leverage offered by digital marketing. For some retailers, digital marketing could be sending promotional SMSs to their customers (customer consent required). For some others, it could be maintaining an active presence on selected social media handles. Different retail businesses have different goals to be achieved out of digital marketing.Automation and DigitisationAs a retail business grows, managing its operations tends to keep on getting more and more complex. New challenges keep on emerging. A time comes when departmentation is done for the ease of managing operations. Those departments must run simultaneously and in synchronicity. Then there are business operations linked to suppliers and service providers. Without automation and digitisation, embracing and managing such growth is not sustainable. The answer lies in identifying and implementing suitable technology solutions both in terms of software and hardware. Many veteran online business consulting experts recommend the implementation of BPM and SOPs before going for automation and digitisation.

