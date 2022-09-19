Variphy Releases Software Version 13.0

Variphy offers new features to provide Auto Database Archiving, Multi-Database Support, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Variphy, the preferred Cisco Unified Collaboration reporting and analytics software solution for over 1,500 businesses, announced today the release of Variphy 13.0, its latest software version.

"Our latest release delivers features allowing for an even faster and more streamlined reporting experience with greatly improved scalability," Derek Falter, director of product development, said. "With the addition of Multi-Database Reporting, Auto-Archiving, and Audible Alerts, we make it easier to monitor and report on CUCM, UCCX, and CUBE activities."

Variphy 13.0 core feature enhancements include:

CDR Auto Database Archiving & Multi-Database Support

Variphy overhauled CUCM and CUBE configuration UIs to isolate CDR-specific settings and activation. Auto Database Archiving allows the archive databases to be automatically created for an even more seamless reporting process.

Scheduled Call Analytics Report Queueing

The update includes a new application setting to determine the maximum number of reports executed simultaneously.

CCX CSQ Widget Threshold Audible Alerts

An audible alert will be triggered when a configured threshold is breached. The flexible audio configuration is designed to fit any purpose.

Report on Individual CUBE Events

Variphy 13.0 features the ability to build CUBE CDR reports, widgets, and searches based on individual events. Pill select input was included to allow clients to focus their CDR output on individual events or sequences.

Active Directory Authentication Improvements

The Active Directory Server form has been updated to include fields to capture an Active Directory Distinguished Name User and Password.

CUBE CDR Monitoring

CUBE CDR Monitoring alerts users if Variphy does not receive a minimum number of CDRs from CUBE in the previous hour.

The update includes other application settings and improvements for seamless monitoring and reporting. Email alerts, CUBE CDR processing, and widget settings are among the enhancements available.

Variphy 13.0 is just the latest version in the company's tradition of consistently delivering software updates and new products. Updates are always free for existing users.

About Variphy

Variphy creates leading-edge UC tools and analytics software solutions to streamline the service delivery and management of Cisco Unified Communications and Collaboration. Since 2004, it has helped over 1,500 organizations visualize, search, analyze, and report on their Cisco UC environments. Product development, sales and marketing, service delivery, and support teams are based in the United States. For more information, visit variphy.com.

Learn more about Variphy 13.0: https://www.variphy.com/whats-new/

Try Variphy Today: https://variphy.com/trial

View Our Partners: https://www.variphy.com/company/partners/

For updates, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Email: info@variphy.com







Related Images











Image 1: Variphy









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment