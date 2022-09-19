Natural Sweeteners Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for low calorie Natural Sweeteners and availability of healthier food choices are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 2.9 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – High demand for stevia ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Natural Sweeteners market size reached USD 2.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising investments in R&D activities for production of non-caloric and high-intensity Natural Sweeteners that are safe for consumption and rising focus on healthier food and beverage options, as well as diets are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030.

Natural sweetening agents are derived from natural ingredients such as maple syrup, stevia and others and are much healthier as compared to counterparts. Honey, another natural sweetener, is free from artificial additives and is a good substitute for sugar in tea, coffee, yogurts and others. Also, honey was the first natural sweetener that has various biological properties such as antibacterial and antioxidant.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the Natural Sweeteners market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include Tate & Lyle, PureCircle, Foodchem International Corporation, Wilmar International Ltd., Stevia Hub India, Suminter India Organics, Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, Evolva, ADM, and Pyure Brands LLC.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Some Key Highlights of Report

Food & beverage segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to high consumption of natural sugar in a variety of food and beverage products. Rising demand for low-calorie natural sweetening products among consumers and rising investments in development and innovation of an array of new products by key market players are also factors expected to boost market growth.

Confectionery & gum segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Stevia can be used as a replacement for sugar in almost all baking items. It is 200 times sweeter than sugar and all Natural Sweeteners. Stevia also aids in maintaining a healthy diet and is ideal for making shortbreads and crisp cookies.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to robust presence of major companies offering Natural Sweeteners, as well as easy availability of raw materials and low labor costs, opening up high potential opportunities in countries in the region

The report studies the historical data of the Natural Sweeteners Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Natural Sweeteners market on the basis of type, end-use, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Stevia

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Mannitol

Erythritol

Sweet proteins

Other types

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bakery products

Confectioneries & gums

Spreads

Beverages

Dairy products

Frozen desserts

Tabletop sweeteners

Pharmaceutical products

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key takeaways of the Global Natural Sweeteners Market report:

The report sheds light on the fundamental Natural Sweeteners market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges.

It elaborates on the new, promising arenas in the leading Natural Sweeteners market regions.

It examines the latest research & development projects and technological innovations taking place in the key regional segments.

The research report reviews the regulatory framework for creating new opportunities in various regions of the Natural Sweeteners market

It focuses on the new revenue streams for the players in the emerging markets.

Furthermore, the report offers vital details about the rising revenue shares and the sizes of the key product segments.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Natural Sweeteners Market Size Worth USD 5.3 Billion in 2030