EPIC! for Girls Hires Kimberly Thomas as Executive Director

Kimberly Thomas, Executive Director of EPIC! for Girls

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equal Play: Inspiring Confidence for Girls (EPIC!), a nonprofit organization with a mission toward actively leveling the playing field for women and girls in sports announced the hiring of its first executive director, Kimberly Thomas, a nonprofit executive who recently served as executive director of CASA for Douglas County.

Within the past year and a half, EPIC! has placed its focus on working with sports programs across Omaha that equip women and girls with life skills acquired through sports. The nonprofit has provided resources and grants to assist programs with overcoming multifaceted challenges.

In her new role, Thomas will oversee the execution of the organization’s mission to ensure women and girls in Omaha have equitable opportunities in sports.

“Kimberly is an experienced leader with a track record of maximizing community impact through strategic philanthropy, strong partnerships, and authentic collaboration,” said EPIC Board President Dalhia Lloyd. “Her success is grounded in building trust and genuine relationships with diverse stakeholders.”

Thomas brings more than 25 years of experience serving Nebraskans and working with diverse teams to ensure the needs of underserved communities are met, Lloyd added. She helped propel Douglas County’s goal of improving life chances for young people while working with national organizations such as the Annie E. Casey Foundation and the Georgetown Center for Juvenile Justice Reform. Most recently, she was the executive director at CASA for Douglas County for over nine years, where she multiplied its number of staff and increased the number of children served from 190 to nearly 600. Thomas also significantly increased CASA’s fundraising from $250,000 to $2 million annually.

“I am thrilled the board of directors has entrusted me to move EPIC! closer to its goal of leveling the playing field for girls in sports,” said Thomas. “I look forward to working with our EPIC! partners and having a front-row seat to the short and long-term impacts sport has on a young woman’s life.”

Thomas is a former YMCA and club volleyball coach. She actively participates in the Omaha community with the Refugee Empowerment Center, Dreamweaver Foundation, Foster Care Review Board, Women's Fund of Omaha and will share her doula skills with A Mother's Love.

About EPIC!

EPIC! for Girls mission is to strengthen the quality, competitiveness and accessibility of sports for girls in Omaha, Nebraska. EPIC works alongside organizations providing accessible and affordable opportunities to compete in multiple sports, including but not limited to: basketball, volleyball, soccer, dance, softball, gymnastics, track and field, golf, tennis and swimming. For more information about EPIC for Girls, visit epicgirls.org.