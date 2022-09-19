3D Bioprinting Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 20.7% Forecast by 2027, Trends, Future Scope and Top Key Player

Emergen Research Logo

Technological developments of the 3D Bioprinters and increasing investment in R & D of stem cell and regenerative medicines are driving the demand of market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D Bioprinting Market is expected to reach USD 2,687.8 million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the technological developments of the 3D bioprinters and growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage bioprinting research. Increasing investments in research and development of regenerative medicines and stem cell research is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies of the healthcare industry. In such a crisis period, many 3D bioprinting companies have decided to supply emergency medical supplies and equipment such as PPE kits, COVID-19 test kits, and ventilators, to support the healthcare workers. With the spread of the COVID-19, there is a sudden increase in the need for the vaccine, which is resulting in increased research and development of the vaccine and drug testing. The 3D bioprinting technology is also utilized in the research of the vaccine by different biotherapeutic companies. Due to the pandemic, the 3D bioprinting market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increase in demand over the forecast period.

The Global 3D bioprinting Report is a panoramic study of the overall 3D bioprinting market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the 3D bioprinting market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the 3D bioprinting market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the 3D bioprinting industry.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global 3D bioprinting Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the 3D bioprinting market include:

Allevi Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., CELLINK, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmbH, TeVido BioDevices, Poietis, Digilab, Inc., and Nano3D Biosciences, Inc, among others.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the 3D bioprinting industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Inkjet-based printing is expected to capture the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of Inkjet-based printing in the Healthcare Industry.

The living cells dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.2% in 2019, owing to the growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage the research of the bioprinting technologies.

The research application is expected to register the largest market share in 2019 due to the growing demand for stem cell and regenerative medicines research.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 48.1% in 2019, owing to the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure and uninterrupted initiatives of the government to enhance the healthcare industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organ transplants, cosmetic surgeries, and lack of organ donors. Besides, the increasing investments of the government in the research and development of the vaccine due to the growing cases of COVID-19 is expected to fuel the demand for the 3D bioprinting in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D Bioprinting Market on the basis of Technology, Material, Application:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laser-based

Inkjet-based

Syringe-based

Magnetic Levitation

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hydrogels

Living Cells

Extracellular Matrices

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Application ( Blood Vessels, Skin)

Research Application (Regenerative Medicine, 3D Cell Culture, Drug research)

The Global 3D bioprinting Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global 3D bioprinting Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the 3D bioprinting industry for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

